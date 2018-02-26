The Emma Bridgewater spring collection launches today!

Get ready to snap up gorgeous new homeware for spring from British pottery designer Emma Bridgewater

Wave goodbye to the winter blues as we embrace the brighter days of spring that lay ahead. The vibrant new Emma Bridgewater spring collection is launching today, with new hand decorated patterns and additions to core existing collections.

From bold new florals to a range designed by renowned British artist Mary Fedden, the new spring collection is Emma’s most adventurous to date. Here at Ideal Home we’re big fans of Emma Bridgewater’s timeless designs, so it goes without saying we want it all!

Purple Pansy

The all new Purple Pansy design is very of the moment, thanks to Pantone’s Colour of the Year Ultra Violet. The brand new pattern highlights crowds of deep, saturated purples and rich complementary oranges- creating a vibrant riot of colour on Emma’s classic pottery. The pattern features across different-sized mugs, bowls, plates, jugs and teapots.

Garden Birds

If you enjoy a spot of bird watching this is the design for you. The Garden Birds range has expanded for Spring, now including three new mugs, plates, jugs and a tea towel. This illustrated range helps you get to know your birds while enjoying a freshly brewed cuppa.

Mary Fedden

British Artist Mary Fedden OBE designed this unique pattern for Emma Bridgewater. The statement design features a cheerful Lion illustration, inspired by toys she once made for family and friends. This roar-some design features on a plate, large dish and assorted sized mugs.

Travel mugs

What can be better than taking your favourite Emma Bridgewater designs out and about on your travels. The new travel mugs are available in the best-selling Black Toast, Pink Hearts and Polka Dot designs. These stylish mugs will make you the envy of your fellow commuters for sure.

We love love love this new Indian Sponge pattern! The fashionable new design mixes cream and black for a monochrome chic look.

The pattern can be found decorating mugs, jugs, plates, serving platters and tureens.

Personalised vases

The delightful earthenware vases can now be personalised with the name, or saying of your choice. Available in a wide variety of patterns, our new milk bottle shaped vases would make the ideal great gift, especially for weddings and anniversary’s.

Wallflower

The popular selling Wallflower collection has expanded for Spring. The decorative floral pattern now adorns a large fluted bowl and a set of three egg cups.

Any of these pretty new designs would make an ideal gift for Mother’s day, which is just around the corner!