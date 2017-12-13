Matching festive nightwear is a 'thing'!

As Christmas Eve traditions go, putting on a brand-new pair of pyjamas has to be up there with putting out a mince pie and a carrot for Santa and Rudolph. And this year, some high street stores are taking the excitement up a notch with matching nightwear for the whole family!

Yes, it’s coordinating PJs all round this Christmas.

A good place to start is at Next, where there’s a choice of not one, not two, but THREE Family Christmas pyjama sets. Our personal favourite is this Mummy/Daddy/Little/Baby Bear range. You can choose from blue striped or tartan bottoms – we’d be happy with either – and sizes go from nine months to men’s extra large.

Next is also responsible for these fabulous Christmas onesies, for all-day lounging. There’s even a dog jumper so your pet pooch can get in on the action.

If you’re after something at the budget end of the price spectrum, head to Home Bargains. Available in store only, there’s a plaid set of pyjamas for traditionalists and Santa suits for a fun take on the trend.

This year’s prices haven’t been released yet, but last year the store was selling similar pairs from £5.99 for kids and £8.99 for adults.

By the way, is it just us that’s spotted the whole, ‘same parents, different children’ thing?!

Now it’s time to sound the cute klaxon. Because how adorable is this Reindeer mum and baby set from Etsy shop PJMamma? To misquote Dermot O’Leary, ‘your search for a gift for a new mother ends right here!’

What do you think of this matchy matchy trend? Will the whole family be joining in or do you find it all a little bit, well, creepy? Answers in the comments box!