Ideal v Great Deal – splurge or save on an urban eclectic look

By

Play a game of spot the difference, and try to tell which are the budget buys!

Bold patterns, tactile textures and a modern monochrome colour scheme are key to the quirky and characterful new look that we’re calling ‘Urban Eclectic’. Suitable for houses and apartments of any age, it’s a smart – in all senses of the word – decorating approach that can be layered up over time. Its neutral backdrop also means there’s no danger of it dating.

Start with a couple of large pieces in furniture – ideally in tones of grey – and then add a flourish with metallic accessories, and cushions and throws in chunky knits and faux fur. The results are surprisingly cosy and inviting… and the height of sophistication, obvs!

See this look in action: Look around this cool and classic Victorian semi in Northamptonshire

We’ve found buys at both ends of the price spectrum – can you tell which is which?

The mirror

Ideal-Great-Deal-Urban-Eclectic-mirror

Bring sunshine to the darkest of rooms with a sunburst mirror featuring a classy gilded finish. You could easily coordinate this with a lamp base on a sideboard, tray on a coffee table or candle holders on a mantelpiece.

Buy now
Ideal: We Need Sun wall mirror, £186.99, Wayfair 
Great deal: Round mirror, £24.99, H&M Home

The cabinet

Ideal-Great-Deal-Urban-Eclectic-cabinet
Tackling everyday clutter is key to this look. A tall cabinet can hold any or all of your bits and bobs, from work files to kitchenware.

Buy now
Ideal: Indira cabinet, £1,095, Out There Interiors
Great deal: Hemnes cabinet in Black-brown, £195, Ikea

The cushion

Ideal-Great-Deal-Urban-Eclectic

A fringe-wool cushion is all it takes to bring an armchair, sofa or bed up to date – and is exactly what you’ll want to snuggle up to of an evening.

Buy now
Ideal: Fringe cushion, £40, Monsoon Home
Great deal: Textured-weave cushion cover, £19.99, H&M

Related: Ideal v Great Deal – get a rustic Scandi look for less

The armchair

Ideal-Great-Deal-Urban-Eclectic-armchair

The three-piece suite is so over – comfy seating these days is all about mismatched sofas and chairs that can be easily rearranged around the house as your needs change.

Buy now
Ideal: Buttoned charcoal deep armchair, £735, The French Bedroom Company 
Great deal: Laterna lounge armchair in Light Grey, £199.99, My Furniture

The lamp

Ideal-Great-Deal-Urban-Eclectic-LAMP

Give a scheme a feminine twist that won’t put the boys off with a dusky pink table lamp.

One more to tempt you: Ideal v Great Deal – spend or save on a Scandi Country look

Video Of The Week

So, are you going to go all out, save all you can, or meet somewhere in the middle?

Ideal Home loves...

Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Why every home should have a hallway runner
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Be creative with lighting for a gorgeous glow | striking ideas for stairs and hallways | Hallways and stairs ? 10 striking ideas | hallway decorating ideas | housetohome

10 striking looks for hallways and stairs
Bright towels | Bathroom accessories | Bathroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

Simple accessories that make bathrooms better
Decking with outdoor shower and stool

Urban garden ideas
Pink bathroom with yellow roll-top bath

Vintage bathroom ideas