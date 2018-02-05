Ideal v Great Deal – splurge or save on an urban eclectic look

Play a game of spot the difference, and try to tell which are the budget buys!

Bold patterns, tactile textures and a modern monochrome colour scheme are key to the quirky and characterful new look that we’re calling ‘Urban Eclectic’. Suitable for houses and apartments of any age, it’s a smart – in all senses of the word – decorating approach that can be layered up over time. Its neutral backdrop also means there’s no danger of it dating.

Start with a couple of large pieces in furniture – ideally in tones of grey – and then add a flourish with metallic accessories, and cushions and throws in chunky knits and faux fur. The results are surprisingly cosy and inviting… and the height of sophistication, obvs!

See this look in action: Look around this cool and classic Victorian semi in Northamptonshire

We’ve found buys at both ends of the price spectrum – can you tell which is which?

The mirror

Bring sunshine to the darkest of rooms with a sunburst mirror featuring a classy gilded finish. You could easily coordinate this with a lamp base on a sideboard, tray on a coffee table or candle holders on a mantelpiece.

Buy now

Ideal: We Need Sun wall mirror, £186.99, Wayfair

Great deal: Round mirror, £24.99, H&M Home

The cabinet



Tackling everyday clutter is key to this look. A tall cabinet can hold any or all of your bits and bobs, from work files to kitchenware.

Buy now

Ideal: Indira cabinet, £1,095, Out There Interiors

Great deal: Hemnes cabinet in Black-brown, £195, Ikea

The cushion

A fringe-wool cushion is all it takes to bring an armchair, sofa or bed up to date – and is exactly what you’ll want to snuggle up to of an evening.

Buy now

Ideal: Fringe cushion, £40, Monsoon Home

Great deal: Textured-weave cushion cover, £19.99, H&M

The armchair

The three-piece suite is so over – comfy seating these days is all about mismatched sofas and chairs that can be easily rearranged around the house as your needs change.

Buy now

Ideal: Buttoned charcoal deep armchair, £735, The French Bedroom Company

Great deal: Laterna lounge armchair in Light Grey, £199.99, My Furniture

The lamp

Give a scheme a feminine twist that won’t put the boys off with a dusky pink table lamp.

One more to tempt you: Ideal v Great Deal – spend or save on a Scandi Country look

Video Of The Week

So, are you going to go all out, save all you can, or meet somewhere in the middle?