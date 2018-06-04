The contestants have already been revealed, and now so has the new-and-improved villa!

Are you ready for the return of Love Island? Love the show or loathe it, you surely can’t help but swoon over the idyllic Love Island villa. So as the latest gaggle of toned and tanned singletons prepare to make this their new home for the summer, we’ve been dying to take a snoop inside this year’s house of love!

The Love Island villa itself, set in sunny Mallorca, is the same one as last year – just with a whole new look. So let’s see what’s new?

Step inside the Love Island villa 2018…

You don’t have to be a fan of the show to be a fan of the amazing Love Island Villa.

New bright bedroom decor

What’s new in the bedroom? The pool float artwork is the first thing to cause a splash in the newly decorated boudoirs.

The decor has been given a revamp, with the inclusion of some of last year’s famous catchphrases – ‘Crack on’, ‘Muggy’ and ‘100 per cent’. To coin one of those right now, this is the perfect setting for the couples to ‘crack on’.

The pool looks as inviting as ever! An infinity pool with views over the Mediterranean countryside – what’s not to love?

The brightly coloured bean bags are back. We look forward to watching the contestants kick back and formulate a plan for ‘grafting’ from those comfy loungers.

The outdoor kitchen area has been freshly planted ready for the show. The famous water bottles will be topped up many times from this handy outdoor sink.

The familiar fire pit, the setting for the infamous re-coupling, remains pretty untouched.

The slick outdoor bar

The bar is stocked with brightly coloured glasses to get the islanders in the party mood. This will no doubt ‘100 per cent’ lead to fun and games for our viewing pleasure/shock/embarrassment/amusement!

This roof terrace is a beautifully romantic setting, ideal for couples to escape the rest of the house – just not the 69 cameras!

Who wouldn’t want to spend a sunny afternoon relaxing right here?

The toned talent will no doubt be keen to keep in shape while on the Island, making this gym a popular spot.

Another all-important area for the contestants is the glam room. Complete with plush comfy stools, mirror and every hair tool imaginable, this is the dream room for the glam squad.

Not much has changed in the bathroom, expect the famous catchphrases decorating every surface. The bathroom is fully stocked with Superdrug products, which isn’t surprising given it’s the official sponsor of the show.

The Beach Hut, where islanders go to reveal all the ‘muggy’ goings-on, is the same as last year. We look forward to catching up on all the drama from this very sofa.

Romantic date time with a view! Perfect for a bit of privacy – except the many cameras!

Prepare to tune in or zone out for the next six weeks, as Love Island is back on our screen tonight at 9pm on ITV2.