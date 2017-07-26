If you want to impress your guests, have one of these hanging on your wall…

When you think about your favourite British artworks, do you imagine classic paintings or do you prefer graffiti and creative album artwork?

Either way, you are not alone. The nation’s favourite British artworks have been revealed, and the findings show that street art by Banksy and his contemporaries is just as popular as the old classics.

Two thousand British adults voted for their favourite visual artwork as part of a study carried out by the Frame National Art Audit. Banksy has been ranked ahead of the likes of Turner and Constable, with his ‘Balloon Girl’ ranked the nation’s favourite. John Constable’s ‘The Hay Wain’, which hangs in the National Gallery, was voted the second most popular work of art. Two vinyl record covers also make the top ten.

These results highlight an eclectic and open-minded national taste, with British people appreciating street art just as much as traditional paintings.

Here are the nation’s top ten favourite British artworks:

1. Banksy, Balloon Girl

2. John Constable, The Hay Wain

3. Jack Vettriano, The Singing Butler

4. JMW Turner, The Fighting Temeraire

5. Antony Gormley, The Angel of the North

6. L S Lowry, Going to the Match

7. John William Waterhouse, The Lady of Shalott

8. Peter Blake, Sgt Pepper album cover

9. Hipgnosis and George Hardie, Dark Side of the Moon album cover

10. George Stubbs, Mares and Foals

The study also revealed that 70 per cent of us exhibit artwork in our homes. But beware, 73 per cent of Brits admit they judge people based on their choice of art that they display.

If you’re looking for artwork inspiration or want to ensure guests are impressed by your taste, look no further than this eclectic top ten list, there’s sure to be something that takes your fancy.

We wonder what the list will look like in 20 years time…