Fragrance is the secret ingredient in all feel-good homes – this is how the experts use scent to lift the mood and make a space smell incredible

You just can’t beat a fresh-smelling home, but there is more to home fragrance than scattering a few scented candles and diffusers throughout your space.

Fragrance is an art and, when bringing it into our homes, we should treat it with the same careful consideration that we do colour, patterns and accessories. And this might involve stepping outside of your comfort home fragrance rituals .

Scent has a profound effect on the way we feel, and it’s often considered essential for creating a happier home . In fact, research from Mintel indicates that the home fragrance market has grown significantly since the pandemic. And, with people spending a lot more time at home in recent years, creating a calming atmosphere has never been so important.

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But, in order to feel the benefits, it’s important to pick the right fragrance to make you happy and use it in a way that works for you. I asked the experts all you need to know.

The importance of scent

‘When used intentionally, fragrance can shape the atmosphere of a home just as much as lighting, colour, or texture,’ says Pippa Jameson, sensory design expert and author of The Sensory Home.

‘It helps signal how a space is meant to feel and function. Something as simple as a familiar candle or diffuser scent can enhance the experience of being at home, making a space feel personal and emotionally comforting.’

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And that’s not all. While scent can shift the energy of our homes, it can also transform our mood and mindset. ‘Fragrance is often overlooked as a sensory tool, yet it can be one of the most powerful,’ says Pippa.

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‘Our brains respond well to sensory cues and can be trained to associate certain functions with scent. If we regularly burn a candle as we wind down, the brain begins to associate that fragrance with relaxation,’ she explains. ‘When this becomes routine, we can train our bodies to shift into that state of rest. In this way, scent becomes a quiet signal that supports our wellbeing.’

In this sense, scent is personal – what provokes a positive response for some people, might not prompt the same reaction for others. But, once you’ve found the right scent for you, the way you use it is key for lifting your mood.

How to scent your home

Nailing home fragrance isn’t just about picking your favourite scent. Instead, you should consider where you’re going to place it and how you want it to make you feel. Here’s where to start, according to fragrance experts.

1. Find the right scent

‘Scent is the first thing we register when stepping into a space,’ explains Emma South, fragrance and lifestyle expert at Jo Malone London. ‘It shapes our immediate emotional response before we’ve had time to take in the other details around us.’ So get in touch with your emotions and pick something that triggers a positive response for you.

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You should also keep placement in mind when choosing a scent, as the fragrance you choose for a bedroom will likely differ to the one you have in your kitchen. ‘Place scents where they make the most sense: something relaxing in the bedroom or something fresh in the living room, for example,’ says Hetan Soni, founder of Perfume Essence. And remember, no placement is final. You can experiment and layer until you find what feels right for each space.

2. Establish a signature scent

‘Thoughtful fragrance choices help balance familiarity with variety,’ explains Emma. So, once you’ve found the scent that is right for you, you can use this as your base scent.

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‘A signature home scent anchors a space and gives it identity,’ she adds. Plus, an established base scent will make it easier to find complementary fragrances. For instance, if your base is fresh, a rich scent with deeper notes might work well as an accent on top.

3. Shift with the seasons

‘Seasonal scent changes create a natural rhythm, connecting our home to the world outside while maintaining a sense of continuity. Much like seasonal fashion, rotating fragrances allows us to rediscover them with renewed appreciation,’ says Emma. Woody and amber undertones are perfect for winter, while natural fragrance comes alive in the spring and summer months.

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‘Natural elements like fresh bouquets, potted plants, or dried flowers will naturally perfume your home,’ explains Lucy Hook, floral expert at Bloom & Wild. ‘They also bring the outdoors in, creating a strong connection to nature which can boost overall wellbeing.’ Hyacinths are one of the most fragrant bulbs, perfect for the early summer months, while dried flowers are a good option during the winter.

4. Let emotions lead

‘Over time, fragrance becomes part of our personal emotional architecture. A familiar home scent brings feelings of comfort and contentment, deepening our emotional bond with our home,’ explains Emma.

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But, to keep the experience fresh and dynamic, layer different notes by room. To do this, take some time to live with your freshly scented space before reassessing your emotions and deciding if anything else should be added.

Mood-boosting scents to shop

Not sure where to start? Try some of these fresh summer scents.

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