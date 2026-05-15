These are the 3 front door colours experts say are going out of style in 2026 – and the ones taking their place

Just like anything else in our homes, colours, too, go in and out of style. And this includes front door shades. Very often, the same colours that fall out of favour in the interior space are also the front door colours that go out of style. So what front door colours are going out of style in 2026?

Most of the front door colour ideas that are fading in popularity are shades that are either very cold or too stark as this year’s colour trends are all about more complex, deep and grown-up hues or earthy tones that feel comforting and warm.

‘Front door colours are responsible for setting the first impression of your home so choosing a shade that aligns with your style while enhancing your kerb appeal is key,’ advises Lucy Steele, senior brand manager and resident colour expert at Valspar. And this is something that’s certainly crucial to keep in mind when picking your front door ideas.

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But whether you end up following this advice or not, it’s always good to be informed as choosing a certain colour can end up making your entrance look outdated rather than stylish.

1. Grey

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Grey is a colour that’s been going out of style across home interiors and exteriors for the last couple of years. And even though it was a front door colour that was going out of style last year already, it seems that with each year, it’s disliked more and more.

‘Brits appear to be moving away from grey front doors, despite its popularity in recent years,’ says Jimmy Englezos, senior brand manager at Ronseal. ‘Grey has been a go-to choice over the past decade, but many homeowners now seem to be looking for colours with more warmth and character for their entrances.’

2. Black

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Even though black is quite a timeless and you could say ‘save’ shade to paint your front, it’s not as popular as it once was.

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‘For a long time, many homeowners have favoured stark black tones, particularly as modern monochromatic schemes became increasingly popular but we’re now seeing a shift away from these tones. We’re moving away from harsh, industrial looking finishes in favour of colour that feels softer and adds personality,’ Lucy at Valspar explains.

3. Bright red

(Image credit: Future/Derek Robinson)

‘While classic red doors will always have a certain nostalgic charm, we are starting to see a shift away from those cleaner, more primary shades towards colours that feel softer, earthier and more emotionally comforting,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux.

As Marianne points out, red front doors are a classic go-to in this country. But if you’re not after a particularly traditional look and prefer a contemporary colour scheme, bold reds are not as appealing as some of its more sophisticated counterparts like the very on-trend burgundy.

‘Bright high gloss reds and primary colours are also becoming less popular as they can feel quite overpowering against today’s more timeless and natural exterior schemes,’ Lucy at Valspar explains. ‘As homeowners become more confident with colour, there’s a growing preference for shades that connect to the surrounding materials and landscape, rather than colours that demand attention.’

What’s replacing them

1. Berry tones

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

As already mentioned, burgundy is replacing the formerly favoured bright red as one of the popular front door colours. But other deep and dark shades of red and purple are right up there with it, too.

‘Homeowners are opting for burgundy tones as these help to highlight key features of the front door while maintaining a subtle, classical aesthetic,’ Jimmy at Ronseal says.

Top pick

Frenchic Boho Berry Al Fresco Paint 750ml £22.95 at Frenchic Frenchic's Al Fresco paint range is designed for the outdoors and it comes with a stylish matt finish, too. If you're into sophisticated berry tones, this is the one to go for.

2. Green

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

Green front doors are not necessarily anything new. But the level of their popularity has definitely skyrocketed as it’s replacing the likes of grey, white and black as the go-to front door colour. And while pretty much any shade of green goes, olive greens and sage greens are particularly popular right now.

‘A love of green in all its shades shows no sign of waning,’ says Sara D’Souza, content strategist and creator at Frenchic Paint. ‘Perhaps it’s our desire to reconnect with nature and create a deeply relaxing feel at home. Opt for timeless elegance of Wise Old Sage. For period properties, the jewel-like shade of Constance Moss can look particularly striking. The British racing green of Victory Lane is also proving to be a winner.’

Top pick

Farrow & Ball Bancha Exterior Eggshell Paint 2.5L £89 at Farrow & Ball If you're inspired by the olive green door pictured above (I sure am) then I recommend going for a highly pigmented olive green shade like Farrow & Ball's Bancha which is a darker version of the brand's archival colour called Olive.

3. Deep blues

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jody Stewart)

If you prefer a front door in a very deep and dark shade then the perfect alternative to black and dark greys that’s currently very popular is navy blue, as well as any other shades of deep, dark blues.

‘What’s really rising in popularity are colours with complexity and depth to them. Think smoky blue-greys such as Stonewashed Blue,’ Marianne at Dulux says.

Top pick

Dulux Oxford Blue Weathershield Gloss Exterior Metal and Wood Paint 2.5L £48 at B&Q As the name suggests, Dulux's Weathershield is designed to withstand all that the outdoors and the elements can throw at it which is why it's perfect for a front door. It's more vibrant than a classic navy blue but it's on the darker side, too.

4. Terracotta

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Terracotta shades are not only one of the biggest colour trends of the moment, it’s also become one of the new neutrals replacing beige in 2026. And this warm, earthy colour is now making it onto many a front door, too.

‘Earthy terracottas such as Tuscan Terracotta feel grounding, elegant and effortlessly livable. These colours still create impact, but in a much gentler and more sophisticated way, almost acting like contemporary neutrals with personality,’ Marianne at Dulux explains.