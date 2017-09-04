All it takes is imagination with IKEA furniture

Whether you're a seasoned upcycling pro or a complete beginner, you've come to the right place

As the ultimate showcase that any level of personalisation is possible with IKEA, a Parisian haute couture designer creates a baroque ’n’ roll mini Versailles, using only IKEA products and an incredible, can-do approach to her design.

Just like in fashion, glamour doesn’t have to cost more. With a little bit of upcycling and personalisation, you can transform simple IKEA pieces into unique and expensive-looking features in your home.

Experiment with colour

Use your room as an opportunity to experiment with darker colours on all five walls – particularly in smaller spaces. Painting the ceiling and walls in the same colour creates the lush feeling of being inside a beautiful jewellery box. Using the same colour on the walls and on the ceiling will make the walls appear taller. It generates a sense of calm in a room, as well as magnifying its size, as there are no contrasts to draw the eye.

Get creative with existing pieces

Give ordinary furniture and accessories a unique update by turning a doll’s house into a wall cabinet. A doll’s house from the children’s IKEA range has been sprayed and mounted on the wall like an imaginative cabinet of curiosities.

A wall cabinet is an unobtrusive way to keep essentials and interesting objects neat and tidy without having to splash out on built-in units. Paint the inside with a gold finish for added glamour. What could be more glamorous than adorning your home with a splash of gold?

It is all in the detail

Make your lighting scheme that little bit more beautiful. Staple plumes to a lampshade for a decadent and altogether glamorous 1950s feel. What’s more, you can choose your own fabric, wrap or even wallpaper to complement your scheme. For opulence on a budget, it’s that final touch that makes all the difference.

Decorate using a theme

Give life to your home office or dressing room with a stylish makeover. Nothing adds an element of glamour to a bedroom quite like a dressing table. Not only do they help keep a bedroom free of clutter by providing somewhere to store make-up, toiletries and other beauty essentials, but they also ensure there is a comfortable, dedicated area for getting ready for the day ahead.

Make your own table with legs and tabletop, some leftover wallpaper and a fun masquerade set. Contrasting textures in a coordinated colour scheme is another way to create that glamorous feel. Untreated wood and bamboo set against soft velvet, crisp lace and fluffy feathers is a delightful combination.

More than anything, making an impact with a small budget is about le petit truc (that little something). None of these updates are expensive, but it feels glamorous. Anyone can express his or her own style with IKEA in a fun, personal way. All it takes is vision, creativity and a bit of imagination. There is no limit to how baroque ‘n’ roll you can go.

