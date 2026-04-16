Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

Let’s be honest, bespoke furniture is beautiful, but it comes with a price tag (and to all the carpenters out there, we love you, but sometimes we need a cheaper fix). As an interior designer, it might sound controversial to point you toward IKEA, but from a practical standpoint, with tight budgets, and tighter timelines, it’s a conversation worth having.

Because here’s the truth: IKEA can be bespoke and beautiful, if you’re willing to bring a bit of creativity and effort to the table. Starting with a flatpack base doesn’t mean settling for generic, it’s about making smarter, more expensive-looking decisions without the cost.

Article continues below

So the real question is… are you willing to invest a little time to save money? Let’s explore.

The rise of the IKEA hacker generation

We all know the cost of living is at its peak right now, but that hasn’t dulled our desire for beautiful, personality filled homes. If anything, it has sharpened it. Post COVID (do I dare mention it again?) and with more time being spent at home, the more we long to create a sanctuary away from the chaotic current climate. We’re no longer just decorating spaces, we’re curating on tighter budgets than ever before.

And that's where the IKEA hacker generation comes in. It’s not just about saving money (although that’s a big part of it); it’s about taking control.

Social media has completely shifted the way we approach interiors, what used to feel unattainable now feels replicable (although sometimes it looks a lot easier than it is, believe me!). With a bit of vision, a lick of paint, and some clever upgrades, a standard flatpack piece can suddenly pass for something far more bespoke and more importantly unique to you.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

IKEA hacks sit right in that sweet spot between accessibility and individuality, you’re starting with something everyone has, but ending with something that feels entirely your own.

And let’s be honest, there’s a certain satisfaction in being able to say, “I made that”.

My IKEA home hacks

As a doom scrolling Instagrammer, I’m constantly in inspiration overload (who isn’t?), but lately I’ve noticed my algorithm shifting hard toward IKEA hack content, and honestly… I’m here for it! I’ve always been a DIY kinda girl, and nothing feeds that mindset more than furniture hacking. So let me tap into a few ways I’ve explored IKEA hacks in my own home.

Here's some of the hacks I've taken on and hopefully succeeded in… I'll let you decide.

Office: Statement bookcases

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

One I get asked about a lot is where the custom units in my office are from… and the answer is IKEA’s good old reliable Billy Bookcases! At just £35 each, I bought three and started with a quality primer, followed by a first coat of the same paint I colour drenched the room in (Coat, La Torre).

Once I fitted them in place, I used wood filler to cover the extra holes to give a more bespoke look, then finished with another coat of the main colour in an eggshell finish.

The end result looks like they were made for the room, and I couldn’t be happier, especially for a grand total of just £165!

Kitchen: Floating shelf

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

This was a cheap and easy one. Before we started the kitchen renovation (follow the journey here), I upcycled our old space by creating a floating shelf using two LACK shelves.

I trimmed them to size, primed and painted them to match the scheme, and they worked a treat for just £40. Winning!

Living Room: Arched alcove units

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry) (Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Now with this one, I