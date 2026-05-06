Habitat just quietly dropped the price of its most stylish sofa bed to under £160 – I've never seen this space-saving design at a lower price

Habitat has just reduced selected colourways of its bestselling chair bed to under £160, and it's the lowest price I've ever seen on this popular hosting solution.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested the best sofa beds and best chair beds on the market, and the Habitat Roma Chair Bed is one I regularly recommend to anyone looking for an affordable hosting solution.

However, to the best of my knowledge, I've never seen it on sale for *quite* such a low price as it is right now.

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Habitat Roma Single Fabric Chairbed - Grey Was £225 | Now £157.50 at Habitat There's 30% off this chair bed with discount code FURN30 right now.

Habitat does often run twenty per cent discounts on its furniture collections, but right now, there's thirty per cent off selected sizes and colourways of the Roma.

That means the popular Habitat Roma Single Fabric Chairbed in Grey is now reduced from £225 to just £157.50.

To my mind, that's a *fantastic* price for this stylish chair bed, and there's the same discount on the Habitat Roma Single Velvet Fabric Chairbed in Charcoal too. That upholstery option is reduced from £230 to £161.

(Image credit: Habitat)

This said, you'd be forgiven for not realising there's a sale on at Habitat right now.

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Instead of slashing the full retail price and displaying the reduced sale price online, the retailer prefers to offer discount codes, so you do need to apply the code FURN30 at checkout to snap up this low price. Still, a little admin is well worth it for an over £60 discount in my book!

I'm also impressed to see both versatile grey colourways tagged with the biggest discounts. There is also twenty per cent off various other colourways of the Roma, such as teal and electric blue, but it's rare for the retailer to reduce its most versatile and easy-to-live-with colourways by this much.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Now admittedly, this chair bed doesn't have all the bells and whistles of some, and it can only sleep one overnight guest at a time, but I think its compact build is the perfect solution for a small bedroom or small living room.

It's also very stylish, and although it's firm – I would say you'll want to add one of the best mattress toppers, such as the Panda Memory Foam Topper, for when it's extended into bed form, and it's a chair to perch on rather than snuggle up on – I think it makes great occasional seating in a home office, spare bedroom, or living area.

And whilst there are similar designs on the market (I've rounded up the alternatives below for comparison), the price of the Habitat Roma is hard to beat at full price, let alone now it's reduced to under £160!

DUSK Seattle Single Click Clack Sofa Bed - Chocolate Stripe £289 at Dusk.com DUSK's Seattle chair bed is a very similar design to Habitat's Roma, and I love its pinstripe upholstery. But it's currently over £100 more expensive. Next Made.com Nutmeg Orange Corduroy Haru Single 1 Seater Sofa Bed £350 at Next UK Made.com's Haru is another alternative buy, and its jumbo cord upholstery is a fun option. But again, it's nearly twice the price of the Habitat Roma chair bed. John Lewis & Partners Double Chair Bed, Cobble Grey £549 at John Lewis Or, John Lewis has a similar option that's wide enough to sleep two guests. Those taller cushions also mean a little more back cushioning when seated. However, it's more of an investment as a result.

Having weighed up the options, if I were in the market for a chair bed, I'd definitely be snapping up the under £160 Habitat Roma Chair Bed right now. I think that thirty per cent discount makes it a great deal.

Plus, the number of 5-star reviews this chair bed has garnered on the Habitat website speaks for itself. Habitat shoppers seem to love this design, and at this price, who can blame them!