Habitat just quietly dropped the price of its most stylish sofa bed to under £160 – I've never seen this space-saving design at a lower price
If you need an overnight hosting solution for a small space, this is it
Habitat has just reduced selected colourways of its bestselling chair bed to under £160, and it's the lowest price I've ever seen on this popular hosting solution.
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested the best sofa beds and best chair beds on the market, and the Habitat Roma Chair Bed is one I regularly recommend to anyone looking for an affordable hosting solution.
However, to the best of my knowledge, I've never seen it on sale for *quite* such a low price as it is right now.Article continues below
Habitat does often run twenty per cent discounts on its furniture collections, but right now, there's thirty per cent off selected sizes and colourways of the Roma.
That means the popular Habitat Roma Single Fabric Chairbed in Grey is now reduced from £225 to just £157.50.
To my mind, that's a *fantastic* price for this stylish chair bed, and there's the same discount on the Habitat Roma Single Velvet Fabric Chairbed in Charcoal too. That upholstery option is reduced from £230 to £161.
This said, you'd be forgiven for not realising there's a sale on at Habitat right now.
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Instead of slashing the full retail price and displaying the reduced sale price online, the retailer prefers to offer discount codes, so you do need to apply the code FURN30 at checkout to snap up this low price. Still, a little admin is well worth it for an over £60 discount in my book!
I'm also impressed to see both versatile grey colourways tagged with the biggest discounts. There is also twenty per cent off various other colourways of the Roma, such as teal and electric blue, but it's rare for the retailer to reduce its most versatile and easy-to-live-with colourways by this much.
Now admittedly, this chair bed doesn't have all the bells and whistles of some, and it can only sleep one overnight guest at a time, but I think its compact build is the perfect solution for a small bedroom or small living room.
It's also very stylish, and although it's firm – I would say you'll want to add one of the best mattress toppers, such as the Panda Memory Foam Topper, for when it's extended into bed form, and it's a chair to perch on rather than snuggle up on – I think it makes great occasional seating in a home office, spare bedroom, or living area.
And whilst there are similar designs on the market (I've rounded up the alternatives below for comparison), the price of the Habitat Roma is hard to beat at full price, let alone now it's reduced to under £160!
Having weighed up the options, if I were in the market for a chair bed, I'd definitely be snapping up the under £160 Habitat Roma Chair Bed right now. I think that thirty per cent discount makes it a great deal.
Plus, the number of 5-star reviews this chair bed has garnered on the Habitat website speaks for itself. Habitat shoppers seem to love this design, and at this price, who can blame them!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.