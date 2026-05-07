Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

Somehow, every few weeks I find myself roaming the aisles of IKEA. At this point, it feels like my second home.

From the early days of figuring things out with the basics, to leaving the children in Smaland (the IKEA play area) when they were younger, IKEA has solved more problems in my home than I can count. And if I am being completely honest, their plant based meatballs are tempting enough to make you go far more often than you should. Sooo good!

Latest Videos From

IKEA is a place where promises about a future home begin to take shape. In fact, us renters fall in love with IKEA earlier than many because of the modularity of its pieces, the no drill solutions it offers and their sweet not-so-outlandish prices.

IKEA might have many star buys, but today I am sharing five of my favourites with you.

1. FRAKTA bag

An unusual contender, but this iconic IKEA FRAKTA bag is a must have for me. I have honestly lost count of how many FRAKTA bags have made their way home with us after every trip. And yet, every single one ends up being used, again and again.

They are genuinely loved in our home and deserve all the praise they can get. Do not be surprised to find one doubling up as a temporary laundry bag or being carried along on picnics and day trips.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is one of those pieces that adapts to whatever you need at the time. I appreciate them even more during house moves, simply because they can carry so much without any fuss.If you have one, you can probably relate.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

3. ALFTA hooks

You cannot really do much when it comes to bare walls in a rental, or at least that is how it feels, until you come across these cheeky little ALFTA hooks.

They are specially designed with renters in mind. They have a self-adhesive backing that makes it easy to hang frames and artwork without damaging the walls.

Always check the weight is within the correct limit. And follow the instructions before applying. I also recommend using one more hook than needed, just for a bit of support and peace of mind.

3. HELMER unit

My biggest struggle as a renter has always been a lack of storage space. Investing in larger pieces might seem like the obvious solution, but it quickly becomes tricky when you are living a more on the go lifestyle and do not want to haul bulky furniture from one place to another.

The HELMER drawer unit offers flexible, low commitment storage. Slim, compact and easy to move around, it fits into corners that would otherwise go unused. I have used it under a desk, as extra drawers tucked into my wardrobes, and my favourite use, doubling up as a bedside table.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

4. FISKBO frames

Gallery walls and I go way back. In fact, it is usually the very first thing I do. The moment I move in, I start putting one together. And it works every single time.

IKEA offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of frames at a great price, and the biggest plus is that they are totally customisable with paint to suit your style.

Let me introduce to the renter-friendly FISKBO range. It comes in a variety of colours and sizes, which makes it easy to experiment with your wall decor. It also pairs beautifully with no drill solutions like ALFTA hooks.

If you are looking for something slightly more polished, the LOMVIKEN frames are also worth mentioning. They have a slightly thicker frame and give a more finished look.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

5. SUNNERSTA shelf

When I moved into my first rental as an adult, the quickest realisation was that in a small kitchen, space is worth its weight in gold.

That was also when I realised how often vertical space gets overlooked.

Back then, most of my space saving solutions were a bit improvised. Things were tucked away, stacked, or even camouflaged just to keep the space presentable. But now, with more options available, even the smallest kitchens can be geared up to support a busy lifestyle.

Wall mounted racks like SUNNERSTA is one such storage solution. It tackles clutter without taking up your already limited worktop. And because it is so lightweight and easy to install, it works great for renters.

I hope this article helped you discover some new gems today or brought back some of your old favourites.