With Tesco Direct closing down, we’ve picked our favourite sale buys

Grab these online bargains – including a Mid-Century coffee table for under £25 – while you can

The sun may be shining, but these are dark times for the retail industry. Last week it was announced that Marks & Spencer and House of Fraser are set to lose stores on the high street, and that two online stores, BHS and Tesco Direct, would also be shutting their virtual doors.

We were particularly shocked at the news of Tesco Direct closing. Launched in 2006, the non-food arm of the business was pitched as a rival to Argos, selling furniture, homeware and electrical alongside toys, sporting goods and more. But the rumours are that it’s turned out to be far less profitable than bosses imagined.

More sad news: BHS online closing down – shop the discounts while you still can

The website will cease trading on 9 July 2018, so you’ve got just under a month to get your orders in. Next-day delivery is no longer available, but we’re told it will take between two and five days for your goods to arrive and that Tesco promises to honour all existing orders. If you have any online vouchers, the bad news is that you can no longer use them on Tesco Direct – but you can use them on the regular Tesco grocery site.

With all that in mind, we’ve been browsing the website to see if there any bargains to be had. And this is what’s caught our eye…

Miami coffee table, now £24.50 (was £49)

This Mid-Century stunner was already a bargain in our eyes at just £49. But now it’s been slashed to half price. Made from a combination of lacquered MDF and solid rubber wood, it comes flat-packed, but assembly is very simple. It’s received overwhelmingly positive reviews online, so it’s well worth grabbing this sturdy retro piece while stocks last.

Buy now: Miami coffee table, now £24.50, Tesco Direct

Kanabu chair, now £24.50 (was £49)

Metal-framed furniture is having a moment, being well suited to the informal kitchen-dining set-ups that we’re increasingly favouring at home. This lightweight chair has an oak-effect seat and back, and would work equally well at a desk. It was also priced at £49, so you’re getting another half-price bargain! And there’s also a matching coffee table and side table, reduced by 50 per cent.

Buy now: Kanabu chair, now £24.50, Tesco Direct

Bar table and stool set, now £84.50 (was £169)

Always fancied a breakfast bar but can’t afford a kitchen makeover? Why not treat yourself to this instead? The three-piece set comprises a solid wood and veneer table, and stools that fit neatly underneath. If it were up to us, we’d paint the set in one of this season’s coolest colours – perhaps sage green or blush pink. But that’s up to you.

Buy now: Bar Table and Stool Set, now £84.50, Tesco Direct

American Tourister Soundbox suitcase, now £55 (was £110)

Have you recently gone to retrieve your holiday suitcase, only to find the handle’s fallen off or it’s got a wonky wheel? If so, the Tesco Direct closing down sale couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s offering two premium-brand American Tourister suitcases with 50 per cent off, while stocks last.

Video Of The Week

This is the bigger of the two, and previously retailed at £110. It has a built-in combination lock for security and is expandable so you’ll be able to squeeze in the obligatory bottle of sangria/sweets for the office on the return journey. There’s also a medium-sized white version, down from £100 to £50.

Buy now: American Tourister Soundbox Large 8 Wheel Summer Blue Suitcase, £55, Tesco Direct

Now’s the time to get carried away and buy – because these great offers won’t be around for long!