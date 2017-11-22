Yes you read that right. The tinsel of Christmas past is back in fashion this year! John Lewis is pioneering tasteful decorating with tinsel

Remember the days when you couldn’t see the tree for tinsel? Well, they’re set to return as tinsel is predicted to be a huge trend for Christmas 2017. John Lewis is leading the way for tinsel sales on the high street, with report showing sales are already up 90 per cent on last year.

‘Like many things that were popular in the 70s – dahlias, chrysanthemums, swirly carpets, orange and brown, tinsel is viewed sniffily, ‘ says Dan Cooper, Head of Christmas Buying at John Lewis. ‘But in fact, you get a lot of bang for your buck with tinsel. It’s colourful and it’s shiny and it’s a very inexpensive means of decorating. Tinsel is so versatile and most of all it’s fun!’

Here’s the proof from John Lewis that decorating your tree tastefully with tinsel can be cool once again…

Who’d have thought we’d be writing about tinsel being the height of tasteful decorating in the year 2017?! But as proven by this beautiful imagery just the right amount of tinsel can go a long way to ensuring your tree or mantelpiece looks fabulous.

Dan goes on to explain, ‘Tinsel is back and with it comes the opportunity for Brits to inject some colour and sparkly personality into our homes this Christmas. It’s one of the most versatile of home decorations and has stood the test of time in the style stakes. This year, we have the most extensive range to date as we have partnered with the UK’s biggest tinsel factory, Festive, to bring a unique assortment of tinsel to our customers. There really is something for everyone.’

If tinsel garlands feel too scary, why not try mixing in natural elements such as foliage and berries to take some of the shine off?

Of the seasonal experiences on offer in store, Dan reveals, ‘Our Tinsel-torials will also not only show people how to style tinsel but will give a unique insight into the styling hacks we use to create truly showstopping Christmas trees and festive displays. It gives our customers the opportunity to find out some of our best decorating secrets to help transform their homes for the festive season.’

There you go, if it’s good enough for this high street hero then who are we to argue?! John Lewis have Christmas all wrapped up this year….in tinsel no less!