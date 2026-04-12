Sorry cottagecore, 'burrowcore' is the latest kitchen trend we're embracing in 2026 – it brings cosiness and storybook charm into every season

Springtime is often the season that feels like a children's story book; bunnies hopping across fields, lambs being born and bundles of wild flowers popping up next to hedgerows - nature is in full bloom, but how do we bring this fairytale feeling into our kitchen ideas?

'Burrowcore' is the answer. It's a trend that takes inspiration from the charm and cosiness of fables and folklore, a more charming take on cottagecore that doesn't require a countryside cottage in order to be achieved.

While the essence of burrowing might feel like a winter activity, spring is the perfect time to embrace this trend in our homes, and more particularly, in our kitchens. Think delicate floral designs, handcrafted crockery and a lived-in feel - here's how to start burrowing in your own kitchen this season.

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(Image credit: Brent Darby)

When we take a look at the biggest kitchen trends for 2026, the 'burrowcore' trend makes perfect sense. This year, interior trends are all about creating authentic, lived-in environments and this works perfectly in a kitchen where striving to avoid natural clutter is borderline impossible.

'When it comes to the kitchen of the moment, more and more people are leaning towards traditional, characterful spaces. “Burrowcore” offers a contrast to the sleek, minimalist kitchens that have dominated in recent years,' explains Al Bruce, kitchen expert and founder of Olive & Barr.

'Now, people want kitchens that feel genuinely usable, whether that is open shelving that showcases loved crockery, physical handles that complement cabinetry or islands which are purposeful. It's a return to spaces that feel warm, personal and lived in!'

(Image credit: Future)

At its core, the 'burrowcore' trend is all about taking the pressure off curating a highly stylised home and more about embracing eccentricities. Particularly in period homes, there are nooks and crannies that are awkwardly shaped, floors that aren't perfectly even and storage features that are pieced together as rooms naturally evolve.

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The reemergence of the freestanding kitchen is the perfect example of how the 'burrowcore' trend can be brought into a cooking space. Individual pieces of kitchen furniture create a space that grows with your household and produces a more lived-in look. It's just as practical as a built-in kitchen yet has an imperfect design that we grew up seeing in books and on TV shows.

(Image credit: Future/ Brent Darby)

The kitchen is often at the heart of these stories, whether Winnie the Pooh, Peter Rabbit or Snow White, it's a central point in these cosy tales and in our own lives, too. There are so many ways to introduce the trend in a cooking space, and the general consensus is that more is more; more textures, knick-knacks, colour and decor.

'Burrowcore is all about creating a space that feels warm, cocooning and lived-in, and having something that anchors that feeling is key. A wood-burning stove does exactly that, with flames that naturally draw the eye and create a focal point, adding a sense of tradition and comfort without feeling forced,' explains Joanna Humphreys, Stove Specialist at Direct Stoves.

'A real fire instantly shifts the feel of a room, making it more relaxed and encouraging people to gather, making it great for hosting,' she adds.

(Image credit: Future/James French)

If choosing an earthy kitchen colour scheme and upgrading to a range cooker isn't an option, accessories are the easiest way to incorporate the 'burrowcore' trend.

'Getting creative with rugs is the easiest way to bring the burrowcore trend into your home. Layering rugs with warm, earthy tones and natural fibres adds real texture and comfort underfoot, giving a room that feeling of somewhere cosy and lived in,' says Kirsty Barton, marketing manager at Alternative Flooring.

(Image credit: pooky)

Lighting is another key way to add the cosy feel that is so prevalent in children's books - it's all about warm task lighting in every corner of the kitchen to make it feel like an inviting space to retreat in.

'Wood is a key element of the burrowcore look, and it doesn’t stop at your flooring or furniture. Carrying it through into your lighting is something people often overlook, but it can completely change how a room feels. Wooden lighting helps everything feel more connected and considered, rather than like separate pieces,' says Tom Raffield, founder of Tom Raffield.

'It’s also about the type of light you’re using. Soft, low, warm lighting is what really creates that burrowcore look - that cosy, slightly cocooned feeling that makes you want to switch off and stay in for the evening.,' he adds.

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