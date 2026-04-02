I'm spotting this stylish tableware trend in all the homeware collections for spring – it's serving design-looks on a small budget

As I scroll through the latest high street SS26 homeware collections, one thing is becoming abundantly clear: striped tableware is going to be a huge trend this summer.

Often, many brands will opt for slightly different styles that fall under the umbrella of the year’s biggest home decor trends . However, there’s no arguing that this summer will be defined by a colourful stripe.

From stunning striped teacups at M&S to Nutmeg's new designer-look raspberry striped vase , there is striped tableware for every budget and taste this season. So, I’ve tracked down the best examples, plus how you can style them at home.

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Why is striped tableware trending?

Stripes are a timeless pattern , so honestly, it comes as little surprise that we’re seeing them in almost every tableware collection right now. An obvious example is the cult Habitat wiggle vase , which recently made an appearance on singer Raye’s Instagram account to promote her new album. I’ve also seen striped cutlery everywhere (my favourite is this £36 Next set ), which looks effortlessly chic.

I’ve also spotted plenty of bold striped designs, featuring vibrant colourways, such as the