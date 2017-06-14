18 easy budget decorating ideas that won’t break the bank

Sprucing up your home needn't cost the earth - revive every room in your house with these cost-next-to-nothing decorating updates

If you’re on a tight budget, you’re most definitely not alone. That’s why we’ve compiled some really easy, budget decorating ideas to help you improve your home. Small updates really can make a big difference. All they require is a trip into the loft, a tin of paint and a little love (plus the tiniest bit of bargain hunting).

1. Add some greenery

Plants breathe life into any scheme and in an all-white room like this one they add a gorgeous hit of colour. Not green fingered? Don’t worry – this tip doesn’t have to pass you by. There are now loads of great fakes available and they look really realistic – try Blooming Artificial for everything from plants to trees.

2. Upcycle furniture that’s past its best

If you’re thinking about throwing out a piece of well-worn furniture, stop. Take another look and see if you might be able to upcycle it. This wardrobe has been given a new look with remnants of wallpaper on the glass panels. A coat of paint or varnish, or new upholstery, are other easy ways to give an unloved piece another go.

3. Cosy up with sheepskin

If you don’t already have a sheepskin (or faux sheepskin) rug, this tip will involve a tiny trip to the shops. However, Ikea has the bargainous Tejn rug on offer for just £10 and John Lewis has natural sheepskins in a choice of four colours, for £35. Basically, sheepskins make every room look cosier and more luxurious – drape them across seats and beds or place on floors.

4. Change cupboard door handles

Give kitchen units a cheeky update by swapping drawer and cupboard handles for a new design. Cup handles and simple door knobs work well in a Shaker-style kitchen. Bar handles are also very popular just now and will suit any modern kitchen scheme.

5. Put up a shelf

Whether you want to keep favourite reads easily to hand or display beautiful trinkets, you cannot go wrong with a simple shelf. Shelves are obviously practical, but they also offer the opportunity to add character to your scheme.

6. Mismatch your furniture

Got your eye on a junk shop find, but worried it won’t fit in with your existing pieces? Mismatched furniture is far cooler than you think. Kitchen seating is a prime example – different colours or styles can look great. So if you’ve found a bright red chair and love it, don’t feel you have to purchase a whole new set.

7. Neaten up with pretty storage boxes

Anyone who loves interiors knows that storage is their friend. Make a feature of your storage with cute trunks or pretty floral cardboard boxes – not only will they give you extra space to store things in a calm and uncluttered way, but they’ll look pretty fab, too.

8. Hang a photo gallery

Photo galleries are creative ways to cover a bare wall or a cheerless corner. Experiment with shapes, sizes and frame designs and put anything from old family photos to children’s drawings up there.

9. Display fresh flowers

Fresh cut flowers are an easy and affordable way of turning a room round in a flash. They require absolutely no effort and you can go as big or small as you like. Even a single bloom will look great.

10. Repaint your chairs

Whether it’s your plain dining room chairs or your wooden bar stools, simply dip them in paint for a whole new look. Bright red makes a statement, while white or pale pastels will freshen up your furniture in a more muted way.

11. Create a candle corner

Collect all your candles from around the room and put them together in a corner to create a mixed scent – so much more relaxing than a bright bulb.

12. Get organised

Give everything a home and declutter as much as you can. With all your belongings back in their official place, you will have tons of spare room and create the illusion of a larger space.

13. Accessorise your bath towels

Bath towels are an essential and are often slung over the back of doors or rolled up in the cupboard. Make a statement with them by displaying the beautiful ones and treating them as your own pieces of bathroom art.

14. Pile up your cushions and blankets

Get all your cosy bits out of the cupboard and pile up cushions, pillows, blankets and throws on the bed. Not only will you create a relaxing den but it will also look straight out of a boutique hotel room. Win, win!

15. Display your artwork

Gather all your artwork out of the loft and finally get round to hanging it! Much like a photo gallery, hanging your artwork or propping it up on top of side tables will keep blank walls busy and give the room a revamp.

16. Rearrange your room layout

Feng shui your room by moving furniture around to welcome in natural sunlight, surround the fireplace or clear the doorway. Furniture can look completely different at a new angle and it doesn’t cost a thing.

17. Frame your photos

Don’t scurry your old family photos or bright new snaps away in a photo box or album. Get them out and splurge counter tops and windowsills with pretty frames for an instant pick-me-up.

18. Make a focal point

Create a focal point by placing one large mirror, a bright piece of artwork or even a giant lamp centre stage. This will change the dynamic of the scheme and give off the appearance of an entire room renovation.

Have you got any more great budget decorating ideas?