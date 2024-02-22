Aldi's electric diffuser is £50 less than designer versions – but has just as much style

Aldi is selling an electric diffuser that we're confident will quickly become essential to making your home smell divine. Better yet, it's sporting a similar look to an electric diffuser from one of our favourite high-end brands – but for over £50 less.

Electric diffusers easily rank as one of the best ways to make your home smell nice without candles. Not only do you not have to worry about keeping a watchful eye on an open flame, but you can switch up your home's signature scent at the snap of a finger by simply swapping out your rotation of essential oils.

Given an electric diffuser's versatility (and how chic they look, we must say), it's no wonder they're growing as a non-negotiable for fragrancing a living room – or any room in your home, for that matter. That being said, Aldi's electric diffuser hitting stores this Sunday 25th February is as timely as ever.

Aldi electric diffuser

Aldi's Ceramic Aroma Reed Diffuser will be hitting stores this Sunday, going for the humble price of just £14.99. Its price is undeniably one of the most competitive we've spotted for similar-looking models on the market, especially if the ever-popular Electronic Diffuser from The White Company is your point of reference, which comes in at £70.

While we adore The White Company's electronic diffuser and praise it for setting the standard for the subsequent versions we've seen hit stores, we understand that it doesn't lend itself too well as a budget-friendly home fragrance option.

Although new models like M&S' £30 electric diffuser are also great bang for your buck, Aldi's electric diffuser is the cheapest offering by far and one to consider if affordability is your top priority.

Aldi's electric diffuser is available in two colourways – white or olive grey – and sports all the necessary features you'd need in an electric diffuser including a light changing function, four different time settings, and auto shut-off for your convenience.

It will be available to shop in Aldi stores this Sunday 25th February. Of course, as with all Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone – and given this electric diffuser's budget price point and chic look, we wouldn't be surprised if they don't stick around for long.