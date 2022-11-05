Aldi's champagne bowl is back to host the perfect Christmas party for under £20

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Party season is officially among us – and while you're brushing up on your Christmas party ideas, Aldi has bought back its Champagne bowl to help you kick off the festive season in style.

The Aldi champagne bowl is part of Aldi's Christmas Hosting Range (opens in new tab) and will be available to pre-order online from the 6th of November, hitting stores on the 13th of November.

Priced at £16.99, Aldi fans, you better run to get your hands on these gorgeous Specialbuys as they'll only be available to purchase while stocks last. And you know the drill for Aldi's well-sought-after Specialbuys – once they're gone, they're gone!

Aldi's champagne bowl is back

(Image credit: Aldi)

Keep your festive drinks of choice cool in Aldi's champagne bowl, an online exclusive priced at only £16.99. The bowl is available in four beautiful designs: rose gold hammered, silver hammered, gold hammered, and silver lined.

Simply fill it with ice and a few bottles of Aldi champagne and you're good to go. But if you're looking for the full luxury cocktail party experience, Aldi has also bought out a range of trays, glasses and shakers to help us all get a little merry.

Aldi drinks tray and cocktail glasses

(Image credit: Aldi)

And while you're at it, keep glasses on hand by pairing the bowl with the gorgeous matching drinks tray, also priced at £16.99, available in the same festive shades with the choice between round or hexagonal options. We say it's the perfect addition to a potential bar area for your small dining room ideas.

As a lovely touch, serve your drinks in a beautiful assortment of cocktail glasses – and this 4-pack is available for only £12.99. We think this gorgeous barware assortment will seamlessly complement any Christmas table centrepiece idea of your fancy.

Aldi ice bucket and shaker set

(Image credit: Aldi)

Consider shaking up your evening with Aldi's barware assortment set, ringing in at £14.99, which includes a shaker set and an ice bucket to ensure your drinks stay ice cold all night long.

Whatever your Christmas colour scheme may be for your holiday parties this year, we're sure Aldi's got you covered with their extensive selection of designs in their Christmas Hosting Range.

We'll meet you at the spot on the 7th of November that we know all too well – the middle aisle. Unless you beat us to it and pre-order online, of course. Whichever you choose, let's ring in the Christmas hosting season in style at Aldi.