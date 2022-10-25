Aldi's new neon lights are £80 cheaper than high-street versions and selling out fast

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi has just dropped a range of neon wall lights and, well, we want one. Hang the one that reads 'Cocktails' on the wall above your bar cart to create a cute drinks area, or cast a warm glow in any room of the home this festive season with the 'Merry & Bright' neon light.

At £39.99 (and with a relatively low wattage of 12W), they're an affordable way to bring in a striking, fun feature to your hallway or kitchen lighting ideas – just in time for hosting season. Given that similar iterations from high street stores, such as Oliver Bonas (opens in new tab) cost £120, they're not a total splurge, especially if you've had your eye on one for a while.

Aldi neon lights

Aldi is bringing all the party vibes with this new collection of neon lighting. Currently available to pre-order on the Aldi website (opens in new tab)are lights that read:

Hey

Cocktails

Thirsty?

Good vibes

Merry & Bright

Let's party

C'est la vie

They're a decent size, measuring roughly 50cm across, and the height varies depending on which you go for. If you're after something smaller, perhaps for a kids' bedroom idea, the 'Hey' neon light is just £8.99.

We think they look just like versions from Oliver Bonas and designer neon lights brand Bag & Bones (opens in new tab), which cost considerably more. While the 'Cocktails' light is the Ideal Home team's favourite, the 'C'est la vie' typography light is particularly versatile and will look great all year round.

Position one above the bed for some soft ambient lighting in the bedroom or hang one over the door to bring personality to your hallway lighting ideas (and make it easier to find your keys/wallet/phone).

The Aldi neon lights have a cord of around 5 metres and a clear wire, which should stop the wires from standing out too much against the wall. The neon flex material of the lights themselves is super safe and remains cool to touch when in use, so you won't have to worry about little ones scorching their fingers or inquisitive pets getting too close.

If you miss out online, the Aldi neon lights will be hitting the real-life shelves on Sunday, October 30th, so look out for them in your local store's middle aisle.