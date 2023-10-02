Aldi announces plans to open new stores in 22 locations – is your city on the list?
Aldi fans, rejoice! New stores could be opening near you...
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Aldi fans, rejoice. The budget supermarket chain has revealed where it wants to open new stores, and your city might just be on the lucky list for gaining a new top contender for affordable buys and homeware goodies.
After Aldi axed online delivery for Specialbuys earlier this year, we were heartbroken, to say the least. But naturally, that didn't stop us from running in-store to go after their new home and garden releases. Albeit, a little more chaotic given it was now truly a first come, first serve system.
However, just in the past week, the supermarket pledged a £1.4 billion investment with the intention to open new stores and serve more communities across the UK. So, it's good news for Aldi fans.
Whether it's Aldi's version of the fan-favourite Always Pan or Aldi's take on the Le Creuset cast iron dishes, now, there'll be an even greater chance of shoppers nationwide being able to get their hands on the sought-after Specialbuy treasure in the middle aisle.
In fact, Aldi has curated a list of 22 priority locations in which they are searching for sites to uproot new stores. Can you spot one near you?
Priority locations where Aldi plans to open new stores
- London – Kensington and Hackney
- South West – Penzance and Bath
- South East – Maidenhead and Worthing
- North West – Warrington and Bramhall
- North East – Newcastle Upon Tyne and South Shields
- East Midlands – Nottingham and Derby
- West Midlands – Birmingham and Warwick
- East of England – Cambridge and Brentwood
- Yorkshire and the Humber – Harrogate and York
- Wales – Cardiff and Chepstow
- Scotland – Clarkston and Cathcart
According to the budget supermarket chain, the sites it is searching for need to be able to accommodate a 20,000-square-foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally, the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.
Commenting on the plans to open new stores, Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK says, 'We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don't have an Aldi already.'
'The areas we've identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
18 cosy bedroom ideas for a restful retreat
These impossibly cosy bedroom ideas are guaranteed to transform your sleep space into a calm and cocooning sanctuary
By Jennifer Ebert
-
Somewhere over the rainbow, there is a charming staircase makeover that we can’t get enough of
This colourful Instagram staircase makeover makes us smile every time we look at it
By Sara Hesikova
-
This is how much value a home bar could add to your home - and it will surprise you
Would you consider installing one of these in a spare spot in your home?
By Amy Hunt