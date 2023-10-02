Aldi announces plans to open new stores in 22 locations – is your city on the list?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi fans, rejoice. The budget supermarket chain has revealed where it wants to open new stores, and your city might just be on the lucky list for gaining a new top contender for affordable buys and homeware goodies.

After Aldi axed online delivery for Specialbuys earlier this year, we were heartbroken, to say the least. But naturally, that didn't stop us from running in-store to go after their new home and garden releases. Albeit, a little more chaotic given it was now truly a first come, first serve system.

(Image credit: Aldi)

However, just in the past week, the supermarket pledged a £1.4 billion investment with the intention to open new stores and serve more communities across the UK. So, it's good news for Aldi fans.

Whether it's Aldi's version of the fan-favourite Always Pan or Aldi's take on the Le Creuset cast iron dishes, now, there'll be an even greater chance of shoppers nationwide being able to get their hands on the sought-after Specialbuy treasure in the middle aisle.

Aldi's cast iron cookware collection (Image credit: Aldi)

In fact, Aldi has curated a list of 22 priority locations in which they are searching for sites to uproot new stores. Can you spot one near you?

Priority locations where Aldi plans to open new stores

London – Kensington and Hackney

South West – Penzance and Bath

South East – Maidenhead and Worthing

North West – Warrington and Bramhall

North East – Newcastle Upon Tyne and South Shields

East Midlands – Nottingham and Derby

West Midlands – Birmingham and Warwick

East of England – Cambridge and Brentwood

Yorkshire and the Humber – Harrogate and York

Wales – Cardiff and Chepstow

Scotland – Clarkston and Cathcart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the budget supermarket chain, the sites it is searching for need to be able to accommodate a 20,000-square-foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally, the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Commenting on the plans to open new stores, Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK says, 'We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don't have an Aldi already.'

'The areas we've identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.'