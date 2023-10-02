Aldi announces plans to open new stores in 22 locations – is your city on the list?

Jullia Joson
published

Aldi fans, rejoice. The budget supermarket chain has revealed where it wants to open new stores, and your city might just be on the lucky list for gaining a new top contender for affordable buys and homeware goodies.

After Aldi axed online delivery for Specialbuys earlier this year, we were heartbroken, to say the least. But naturally, that didn't stop us from running in-store to go after their new home and garden releases. Albeit, a little more chaotic given it was now truly a first come, first serve system.

However, just in the past week, the supermarket pledged a £1.4 billion investment with the intention to open new stores and serve more communities across the UK. So, it's good news for Aldi fans.

Whether it's Aldi's version of the fan-favourite Always Pan or Aldi's take on the Le Creuset cast iron dishes, now, there'll be an even greater chance of shoppers nationwide being able to get their hands on the sought-after Specialbuy treasure in the middle aisle.

In fact, Aldi has curated a list of 22 priority locations in which they are searching for sites to uproot new stores. Can you spot one near you?

Priority locations where Aldi plans to open new stores

  • London – Kensington and Hackney
  • South West – Penzance and Bath
  • South East – Maidenhead and Worthing
  • North West – Warrington and Bramhall
  • North East – Newcastle Upon Tyne and South Shields
  • East Midlands – Nottingham and Derby
  • West Midlands – Birmingham and Warwick
  • East of England – Cambridge and Brentwood
  • Yorkshire and the Humber – Harrogate and York
  • Wales – Cardiff and Chepstow
  • Scotland – Clarkston and Cathcart

According to the budget supermarket chain, the sites it is searching for need to be able to accommodate a 20,000-square-foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally, the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Commenting on the plans to open new stores, Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK says, 'We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don't have an Aldi already.'

'The areas we've identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.'

