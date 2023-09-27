Aldi is launching its version of the celebrity-favourite Always Pan, and it's less than £20

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Yep, you've read the headline correctly. Aldi is launching a brand-new kitchen essential set to rival the fan and celebrity-favourite Our Place Always Pan – for over £100 cheaper. We know, we can hardly believe it ourselves.

Aldi's new Every Ways Pan will retail for only £19.99 and will be available to shop in stores from the 16th of November in their beloved middle aisle we so shamelessly boast about here at Ideal Home. Although this launch won't be for a while, if you want something to look forward to and nab as soon as it drops, this pan is one to watch as its release is right on the horizon for the festive hosting season.

So, if you've always dreamt of snagging Selena Gomez, Cameron Diaz, and Oprah's favourite cooking essential without breaking the bank, this may well be your chance.

The Aldi Every Ways pan, available in-stores from November 16th (Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi Every Ways pan – Our Place Always Pan dupe

Aldi is ready to up the ante even further on their cooking essentials this November as they announce the launch of their new Every Ways pan, which (you guessed it) aims to be a formidable (and way more affordable) dupe of Our Place's Always Pan that we're always raving about at Ideal Home.

Don't get us wrong, we love the Always Pan as much as the next person, however, if you've been in the search for an affordable alternative for a budget kitchen idea, this might just be one to watch.

Aldi's Every Ways Pan can be snapped up for just £19.99, which is a staggering 85% cheaper than its well-sought-after counterpart, and just like the Always Pan, is a multi-functional pan that can replace multiple pieces of traditional cookware.

Every Ways Pan £19.99 in store at Aldi A must-have in the kitchen offering multiple ways to cook with just one pan (whether it be frying, sautéing, boiling, or steaming), the Every Ways Pan will be available to shop in Aldi stores from November 16th while stocks last. Always Pan 2.0 £97.01 at Harrods £130 at Liberty London Check Amazon Deep enough to roast a chicken yet shallow enough to flip an egg, the Always Pan is the gold standard for versatility in the kitchen, doing the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware.

The Every Ways Pan will be available in three on-trend colours, Black, Blue, or Dusty Pink, perfect to match your respective kitchen colour scheme. Not only that, but the pan will also come equipped with attachments that will allow for even more streamlined boiling and steaming.

The pan will be suitable for all hobs (including induction) and is dishwasher safe, meaning less hassle when you're on the task of cleaning up the kitchen.

The Aldi Every Ways pan, available in-stores from November 16th (Image credit: Aldi)

Unless you're new around here, then you'll know that this isn't the first time that Aldi has rivalled cult favourites. From their sell-out dupe for Le Creuset's cast iron dishes to their Patisserie candle range that is comparable to Overose's Parisian Bakery collection, if you've got spenny taste but are working with a budget, Aldi has never failed in allowing us to get the look for less.

In fact, we think it'll make a great gift for under £50 for those loved ones in your life who are quite the cooks.

If you're keen on the look of the Every Ways Pan, then we recommend keeping this tabbed to ensure you don't miss out when it hits Aldi stores nationwide on November 16th.