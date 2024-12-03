Aldi has made baubles of its most iconic Specialbuys - here’s how to get your hands on a box

Aldi fans it’s time to rejoice - the supermarket has released a collection of Specialbuy baubles - that’s right, you can now put your favourite Specialbuys on your Christmas tree.

Are you a fan of an Aldi Specialbuy? I mean who isn’t - for the Ideal Home team, the middle aisle is a sacred place for finding the best dupes - which is a godsend when you’re putting together budget decorating ideas .

This Christmas Aldi has launched a competition, where one lucky winner can win six Specialbuy baubles. This collection of baubles contains fan favourites of the middle aisle, including the Aldi heated airer, Aldi air fryer , chainsaw, pressure washer, kayak and even a hot tub.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The baubles have been carefully crafted in 3D-printed resin and hand-finished with glitter and gemstones. Each design has been inspired by the supermarket's most popular items, for example, the air fryer that usually sells out within 24 hours after launching in 2021. Similarly, the hot tub, chainsaw and pressure washer also frequently sell out.

We all love a special buy, in fact, Aldi reported that 77% of Brits admitted to leaving with a Specialbuy after only popping in for a food shop. The bauble collection represents the nation’s love for a bargain, and while it may seem a little out there - we bet you’ve never thought to hang a kayak on a Christmas tree - this year we have seen hobby-themed baubles making waves as a popular Christmas decor trend .

This year, sleek and uniformed Christmas decor has taken a backseat as we’ve favoured nostalgia, bright colours and all-around playfulness.

I have to say, the baubles would make a great addition to any tree. They’re eye-catching and undeniably a talking point. Even if it’s not quite your style, these baubles will still put a smile on your face.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Aldi)

‘At Aldi, we know our Specialbuys are one of the reasons shoppers love to visit our stores, as they never know what they’re going to find whilst doing their weekly food shop,’ says Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK.

‘This Christmas, we wanted to celebrate our wonderful middle aisle in a festive and fun way. From hot tubs to air fryers, these baubles are a must-have for Specialbuy fans. Shoppers looking to get their hands on a pack of these limited-edition baubles will need to be quick, because as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!’

In order to grab a set of Specialbuy baubles, you must enter Aldi's competition. A lucky shopper will win a set and a £10 Aldi gift voucher, too. All you have to do is email your full name and address to specialbuybaubles@aldi.co.uk before 8 December this year.

Shop statement baubles

If you don't manage to get your hands on the Aldi Specialbuy baubles, don't worry - these are our top pics for quirky baubles.

Glass Tin of Caviar Christmas Bauble £12 at Amazon Food themed baubles have also been very popular this year as we lean into more playful decor - why not add your favourite dish to the tree? John Lewis Sugar & Spice Measuring Spoons Bauble £8 at John Lewis Consider your personality when choosing a statement bauble - this set of spoons would be perfect for any baker this Christmas. Sass & Belle Gold and Silver Saw Shaped Bauble £8.98 at Amazon Similar to the Aldi collection, this baubles makes the mundane feel excting. Who knew a toolbox item could look so glam?

If you’ve fallen in love with Aldi’s special buys over the years, this is the perfect festive homage to the best bargain dupes.