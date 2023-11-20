The Anthropologie sale has 25% off (nearly) everything right now - here's what we're buying this Black Friday

It's official, one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year is here, the Anthropologie sale. Anthropologie has finally announced its Black Friday sale and with 25% off the entire online store, we couldn't be more excited to start shopping.

We're avid Anthropologie fans on the Ideal Home team, whether it's gushing over candles or the latest fun Christmas decor, we would buy it all if our budgets allowed. Luckily with 25% off, the Anthropologie sale makes it that little bit more convincing to treat yourself to a couple of new homeware pieces, or even use it as an opportunity to start shopping for Christmas presents.

Whatever your goal is for shopping the Anthropologie Black Friday sale, we've rounded up our favourite pieces to make the endless pages of scrolling a little less daunting. And if you're on the hunt for more homeware to shop in the sales, our best Black Friday deals live blog will have all of your needs covered.

How to shop the Anthropologie sale

• Anthropologie candles: cult classics and seasonal scents

• Anthropologie Christmas tree decorations: traditional felt figures and kitsch motifs

• Anthropologie Christmas home decor: snowglobes and soft furnishings to transform your home

• Anthropologie stocking fillers: smaller gifts ideal for stockings and secret Santa

• Anthropologie gift wrap and cards: sweet stationery to send to loved ones

• Anthropologie Christmas tableware: everything you need for a festive tablescape

• Anthropologie furniture: discount on selected mirrors and accessories

• Anthropologie gifts: there's something for everyone on your shopping list

• Anthropologie advent calendars: buy now ready for the 1st December

Anthropologie sale top picks

Chalet Festive Doormat | was £48 , now £38.40 at Anthropologie

Hosting family and friends over Christmas? The doormat is the very first thing they'll see. Ski-setting themes are everywhere this year, so embrace the trend at the entrance to your home.

Hot Air Balloon Glass Monogram Christmas Tree Decoration | was £10 , now £7.50 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie release a new monogrammed Christmas tree decoration each year, and this hot air balloon is the cutest yet. Buy as a treat for yourself or surprise a friend with a personalised gift.

Saluti Cocktail Square Cotton Napkins, Set of 4 | was £26 , now £19.50 at Anthropologie

Vintage-inspired cocktail napkins are everywhere right now, and these colourful squares will be perfect for any soiree. Buy for host with the most, or the friend who loves everyday luxuries.

The Art of Friday Night Dinner Book | was £26 , now £19.50 at Anthropologie

I spotted this in store and immediately bookmarked to buy for my friend's secret Santa gift - it's equal parts pretty for a bookshelf and full of homely-yet-inspiring recipes.

Capri Blue Volcano Gold Selenite Glass Jar Candle | was £36 , now £27 at Anthropologie

Anthro's volcano candle is a cult classic, and if you don't know about it, you've got to get in the know. It has a fresh, sweet scent that really does fill a room, and this seasonal glass jar makes it even prettier.

Wiggle Maple Wood Wall Mirror | was £398 , now £298.50 at Anthropologie

Wiggle mirrors and photo frames are really having a moment, and this Anthropologie option is the ultimate buy. The discount puts it under £300, which is expensive but a justifiable treat if you're a lover of the trend.

Tinsel Cocktail Glass Christmas Tree Decoration | was £18 , now £13.50 at Anthropologie

It wouldn't be right for us to not include a kitsch Christmas tree decoration in this round-up, and this cocktail glass is as cute as they come. The gold tinsel cocktail stick is the ultimate finishing touch.

George & Viv Wooden Ski Lodge Christmas Advent Calendar | was £108 , now £81 at Anthropologie

Reusable advent calendars are great for making a personalised gift for a loved one, and they double up as decor too. This ski lodge is the perfect festive scene and will last for years.

Ernestine Scalloped Bath Mat | was £38 , now £28.50 at Anthropologie

My obsession with scallops knows no bounds, so I can't wait to spruce up my bathroom with this mat. A white plush bath mat is the fastest way to make a space feel like a hotel.

Anna + Nina Slogan Mug | was £20 , now £15 at Anthropologie

I've owned this mug for a couple of years and it's become my staple slow Saturday morning mug. It's extra large which is ideal for large coffees to power through when WFH, or for a loaded hot chocolate with all of the toppings.

The Vintage List Engraved Bistro Wine Glasses, Set of 6 | was £84 , now £63 at Anthropologie

I love making the most of Black Friday sales to purchase a bigger ticket item that's an upgrade on something I previously bought for less. These wine glasses will look super chic on any tablescape.

Velvet Ernestine Christmas Tree Skirt | was £162 , now £121.50 at Anthropologie

The core pieces of your Christmas decorations will make an appearance year after year, so why not use the sale as a time to invest? This pink and red tree skirt is the colour combo of the season, both trendy and classic.

Lucky Charm Juice Tumbler Glasses, Set of 4 | was £56 , now £42 at Anthropologie

These lucky charm glasses make the sweetest addition to your glassware cupboard or even open shelving. Picture adding to a springtime brunch tablescape - they'll fit the bill perfectly.

Erika Velvet Fringe Christmas Stocking | was £46 , now £34.50 at Anthropologie

Whether hung on a mantlepiece or your bedroom door ready for Father Christmas to come, this is the chicest grown-up stocking. Decked out with a velvet bow and fringe, it couldn't be more festive.

FAQs

When does the Anthropologie sale end? It hasn't been announced when the Anthropologie sale will end, but as it comes as an early Black Friday discount, we can assume that the 25% off will last at least until the 24th of November. This year, Black Friday deals have started earlier than ever before. John Lewis Black Friday deals even began on the 1st of November, marking almost a whole month of reduced prices. And while Anthropologie has waited until the week itself, we imagine this means it will most likely last until Cyber Monday. Some retailers like to launch an initial discount and then ramp up the sales closer to the main day of the event, but there's really no predicting what Anthropologie will do this year. This is why we think it's wise to make the most of the 25% off discount (after all, it's on almost the entire store) as soon as possible. Start planning your Christmas shopping, upgrade your festive decorations and even sneak in a new candle as a treat for yourself. You deserve it!

What will you be splurging on first?