If there’s one shop not to miss out on during seasonal sales it’s John Lewis & Partners. The desirable shopping emporium is always the best place to shop the best brands, at the best prices. Even more so when the John Lewis Black Friday deals are announced. It’s worth waiting all year to get the items you’ve been sizing up for your home, but at more affordable prices thanks to seasonal discounts.

With never knowingly undersold as a mantra, John Lewis is the best place to head as soon as the sales start.

So what should we look out come Black Friday? All the big ticket items such as sofas, mattresses, furniture such as dining sets, lighting, rugs and kitchen appliances. Start making a wish list now and be ready to welcome the weekend of deals, safe in the knowledge that you are getting money off the items you really want. Keep checking back here to see if there’s a price drop.

It’s not a bargain if you didn’t want it to begin with. Shopping the John Lewis Black Friday sale is about knowing something’s worth beforehand.

John Lewis Black Friday deals – quick links

John Lewis Black Friday furniture deals

There are currently no seasonal sales running across the sofa and armchair departments, but hold tight. Last year for Black Friday shoppers were treated to 20 per cent off many big-name brands, including Loaf – the perfect excuse to finally buy the Bagsie sofa you’ve always wanted.

John Lewis Black Friday mattress deals

There are currently 20% discounts across the whole range of mattresses – including premium Vi-Spring mattresses.

John Lewis & Partners Double EcoMattress, was £599, Now £559.20



The innovative recyclable EcoMattress is filled with layers of EcoFlex fibres. The soft polyester filling in the mattress also uses 100 per cent recycled fibres. The mattress features a groundbreaking glue-free high density Cortec Quad pocket spring system. A total of 660 pocket springs provide targeted, pressure-relieving and balanced support for a comfortable nights sleep.

View deal: John Lewis & Partners EcoMattress, Medium Tension, Double Mattress, Now £559.20

Vispring Fursdon Bedstead Supreme 1500 Pocket Spring Mattress, was £1899, Now £1,519.20



Vispring are the Rolls-Royce of mattress makers, so any discount helps shoppers to afford the luxury. The Fursdon Bedstead Supreme 1500 model is designed for use on an existing bedstead. Featuring a wool spring protector pad which insulates its pocket spring system from the demands of a slatted base, this handmade mattress is overlaid with copious natural materials to bring tailored support and comfort to the style of your bed.

View deal: Vispring Fursdon Bedstead Supreme 1500 Pocket Spring Mattress, was £1899, Now £1,519.20, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis Black Friday curtains and blinds deals

It’s not all about the more glamorous or bigger buys. Sales are the perfect opportunity to make big savings on essentials that can all add up, such as blinds and curtains. Treat your home to a better outlook with a new set of stylish curtains. Right now these are on offer with 20% off included in the price.

Shawford Blackout Roman Blind, was £33.60, Now from £28



Simple, stylish and sophisticated – you can’t go wrong with chic blinds. These blackout blinds are a popular selling design, and it’s easy to see why. They provide an effortlessly stylish solution to blocking the light and ensuring privacy for any room.

View deal: Shawford Blackout Roman Blind in Grey Marl, was £33.60, Now from £28, John Lewis & Partners

Trending: Barathea Pair Blackout Lined Pencil Pleat Curtains, was £43.20, Now from £36



Inject a splash of colour and black out the light with these curtains in this stunning shade of ‘Citrine’.

View deal: Barathea Pair Blackout Lined Pencil Pleat Curtains, was £43.20, Now from £36, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis Black Friday lighting deals

Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 Wake up to Daylight SAD Light, was £79, Now £63.20



Lighting is key for making our homes feel more ‘awake’ during the darker months of winter. And one such multifunctional lighting product that is trending right now is this light up alarm clock by Lumie. The smart Bodyclock Spark 100 gently starts to brighten 30 minutes before your alarm time, waking you naturally as it reaches full brightness.

Simply set a preferred light intensity and wake up to a warm glow or a bright room filled with sunshine. An inbuilt alarm and tap-control snooze add reassurance. Waking up with gradual light has been proven to boost mood, productivity and energy levels, so that you feel brighter and ready for the day ahead. A light worth investing in this winter.

View deal: Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 Wake up to Daylight SAD Light, was £79, Now £63.20, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis Black Friday bedding deals

It’s to be announced any day now that the bedding discounts will be 20 per cent off, too, meaning customers can buy all their winter bedding at lower prices.

Black Friday 2020 falls on Friday 27th November. Pop a reminder in calendar, so you don’t miss out.