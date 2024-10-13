Argos’ new curved Christmas tree looks like something straight out of The Grinch - and it's perfect for small spaces

Every year a new Christmas tree trend lands, but one that has particularly surprised us is Argos’ Curved Christmas Tree. Is it just us, or is it giving The Grinch Whoville vibes in the best way?

When it comes to finding the best artificial christmas trees , the choices are endless. While most focus on looking as real as possible, last year we saw a big Christmas tree trend for the sparse Scandi-style Christmas tree. Well, this year Argos has taken the skinny tree trend a step further with the Argos Curved Top Slim Christmas Tree, priced at £35 .

The skinny tree trend was already perfect for small living rooms, but with the curved top, it's an even better fit. It instantly reminded the whole Ideal Home team of the trees found in Whoville, and like The Grinch, this tree may very well steal Christmas.

The Argos Curved Top Slim Christmas Tree

There’s no denying whimsical nostalgia is in this year, with Sainsbury’s Seasonal Spotlight report citing ‘retro christmas’ as a rising trend this festive season. For me, you don’t get more nostalgic than The Grinch.

It’s a staple festive film and something I grew up watching every year - and if we’re ‘kidulting’ this year with a nostalgic Christmas, for me, it doesn’t get much better than a Whoville-inspired tree.

While Argos might claim that this tree has been inspired by the 'gonk' trend, we're sticking to our interpretation. This is a tree that would make Dr Seuss proud.

Argos Home 6ft Curved Top Slim Christmas Tree £35 at Argos

The best part about this tree is that it is perfect for small spaces. Weighing just 3kg, the tree’s stand has a small footprint at only 50cm wide. However, you still get the impact of its height as it's a full 6ft tall, which makes the £35 price tag all the more impressive.

However, Argos isn't the only brand that has embraced the playful statement Christmas tree trend this year. Here are just a few others we've spotted.

Alternatives

It’s fair to say this tree has stolen my heart this Christmas. Will you be embracing the whimsical trend and let it steal yours, too?