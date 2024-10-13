Argos’ new curved Christmas tree looks like something straight out of The Grinch - and it's perfect for small spaces
Like the Grinch, this curved top tree could steal the show this Christmas
Every year a new Christmas tree trend lands, but one that has particularly surprised us is Argos’ Curved Christmas Tree. Is it just us, or is it giving The Grinch Whoville vibes in the best way?
When it comes to finding the best artificial christmas trees, the choices are endless. While most focus on looking as real as possible, last year we saw a big Christmas tree trend for the sparse Scandi-style Christmas tree. Well, this year Argos has taken the skinny tree trend a step further with the Argos Curved Top Slim Christmas Tree, priced at £35.
The skinny tree trend was already perfect for small living rooms, but with the curved top, it's an even better fit. It instantly reminded the whole Ideal Home team of the trees found in Whoville, and like The Grinch, this tree may very well steal Christmas.
The Argos Curved Top Slim Christmas Tree
There’s no denying whimsical nostalgia is in this year, with Sainsbury’s Seasonal Spotlight report citing ‘retro christmas’ as a rising trend this festive season. For me, you don’t get more nostalgic than The Grinch.
It’s a staple festive film and something I grew up watching every year - and if we’re ‘kidulting’ this year with a nostalgic Christmas, for me, it doesn’t get much better than a Whoville-inspired tree.
While Argos might claim that this tree has been inspired by the 'gonk' trend, we're sticking to our interpretation. This is a tree that would make Dr Seuss proud.
The best part about this tree is that it is perfect for small spaces. Weighing just 3kg, the tree’s stand has a small footprint at only 50cm wide. However, you still get the impact of its height as it's a full 6ft tall, which makes the £35 price tag all the more impressive.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
However, Argos isn't the only brand that has embraced the playful statement Christmas tree trend this year. Here are just a few others we've spotted.
Alternatives
Gonks are a popular decor trend every year so why not take yours to the next level with this tree from Next.
At £11 this is a great budget option for a quirky Christmas tree. At 45cm tall, it's a good option for small spaces.
It’s fair to say this tree has stolen my heart this Christmas. Will you be embracing the whimsical trend and let it steal yours, too?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Vitamix vs Nutribullet - which bestselling blender brand comes out on top?
For soups, smoothies and more, there can only be one winner
By Helen McCue
-
The 3 bathroom lighting rules you must follow for a safe home - according to an electrician
Make sure your electrics are up tp scratch
By Holly Cockburn
-
Fearne Cotton has launched an exclusive new fragrance collection at M&S -find your ‘happy place’ with these spa like scents
She's released the perfect cosy scents just in time for winter
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Fearne Cotton has launched an exclusive new fragrance collection at M&S – find your ‘happy place’ with these spa-like scents
She's released the perfect cosy scents just in time for winter
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Marks & Spencer’s lighting range has never looked better – these are the 4 lamp designs that keep selling out
The bestselling lamps under £60 that we and the brand's customers are obsessed with
By Sara Hesikova
-
I got a preview of Aldi's Christmas specialbuys - the homeware products to watch out for and the dates they're dropping
Get ready to shop the middle aisle, some hidden gems are about to land
By Rebecca Knight
-
The genius Joseph Joseph space-saving buys to snap up while they're on sale at Amazon - but you need to be quick
Run don't walk to get your hands on these space saving buys
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Disco pumpkins are the latest trend taking over social media - how to get the look in time for Halloween
Release your inner disco diva this Halloween
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Kelly Hoppen has shared a genius hack to stop your rug from curling up using ice cubes
An expert has warned this may not be the best method to use long-term
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to dry a room without a dehumidifier – experts tips for tackling damp without the expense
No dehumidifier? No problem...
By Jullia Joson
-
Paper Christmas trees are the Scandi-inspired trend I'm seeing everywhere - and it's perfect for that retro-luxe look
Who knew paper could look so luxurious
By Kezia Reynolds