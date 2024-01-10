Argos has slashed its prices on top Dyson products in its January sale - including vacuum cleaners and air purifiers
Be quick… these deals won’t be around for long
Have you checked out these Argos Dyson deals yet? Dyson doesn't usually do discounts but Argos have got some stonking deals on the technology brand's innovative products right now.
Featuring a few of the best vacuum cleaners and the best air purifiers on sale until 23rd January, take advantage of these deals quick snap as they won't hang around for long.
- Shop the Argos Big sale in its full glory, or keep scrolling to see our editor's top picks.
Dyson products are now coveted in every area of the home, but very rarely does the brand drop its pricing. However, one of our favourite retailers, Argos, has come through with the money-saving goods. We've picked our top items to invest in while they're still in stock.
Our star buy
The Dyson Hot+Cool Purifier Auto React is the only purifier to be fully sealed to HEPA H13 standard, to prevent pollutants from leaking back into the air. Heating you in winter and cooling you in summer, it oscillates up to 350 degrees and has a night mode for light sleepers.
Argos Dyson deals to shop now
Included in the sale are vacuums and haircare, with savings from £50 to £150 on selected products. While we do expect to see some more Dyson deals throughout January, we've picked out the standout pieces we just couldn’t ignore.
Engineered for hardwood floors, the Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features two brush bars to capture large debris and remove fine dust. Super light and with an articulated neck, it manoeuvres around obstacles and into tight spaces and vacuums in all directions - even sideways.
With Dyson's innovative de-tangling technology, the Dyson Animal Multi floor cord vacuum sucks up long hair and pet hair, and the cleaner head automatically lifts strands from the brush bar as you clean. With three suction modes, it effectively cleans all floor types with minimal effort.
Automatically detangling as you clean the powerful Dyson V8 Cordless vacuum is perfect for those with pets. Quickly transforming into a handheld vacuum, its lightweight design reaches into hard-to-reach places and can even be used in the car.
The Dyson V11 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum is super powerful and features an extra cleaner head and four additional tools for whole-home deep cleaning. With de-tangling technology, it's perfect for those with pets and the fluffy cleaner head lifts dust and debris from all types of hard floors.
The Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Vacuum features detangling technology and a Fluffy Optic cleaner head that lights up to show dirt and dust you wouldn't normally be able to see on hard floors. It's versatile in cleaning many floor types, mattresses, sofas and stairs, thanks to its cordlessness.
What else is included in the Argos sale?
As well as the Argos Dyson deals, the retailer has deals on lots of top tech buys, including the best heaters, cooking appliances and food preparation. Plus, you'll save up to 25% on lots of floorcare options.
As we said, these pieces will only be on sale until the 23rd of January, so act fast. If you miss these, make sure you check out Argos discount codes to see what other offers you might be able to make use of.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property market, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love. When she has a spare minute, she loves to do a spot of crafting, having studied textiles at university – although she hardly gets the chance with her daughters keeping her permanently on her toes.
-
How to paint kitchen worktops - give your counters a quick and affordable update
The experts share everything you need to know about painting kitchen worktops to help you decide if it's the right choice for you
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Will the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker be the next viral product?
This ice cream station promises it’ll dispense soft serve ice cream directly into your cone, and after reviewing it, we've got some thoughts
By Helen McCue
-
Mrs Hinch surprised fans with a clever hack for cleaning a washing machine – but it comes with a warning
Fans fled to the comments, keen for answers to the cleanfluencer's method
By Jullia Joson