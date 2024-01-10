Argos has slashed its prices on top Dyson products in its January sale - including vacuum cleaners and air purifiers

Have you checked out these Argos Dyson deals yet? Dyson doesn't usually do discounts but Argos have got some stonking deals on the technology brand's innovative products right now.

Featuring a few of the best vacuum cleaners and the best air purifiers on sale until 23rd January, take advantage of these deals quick snap as they won't hang around for long.

Shop the Argos Big sale in its full glory, or keep scrolling to see our editor's top picks.

Dyson products are now coveted in every area of the home, but very rarely does the brand drop its pricing. However, one of our favourite retailers, Argos, has come through with the money-saving goods. We've picked our top items to invest in while they're still in stock.

Our star buy

Dyson HP7A Hot+Cool Purifier Auto React Was £600 now £500 at Argos The Dyson Hot+Cool Purifier Auto React is the only purifier to be fully sealed to HEPA H13 standard, to prevent pollutants from leaking back into the air. Heating you in winter and cooling you in summer, it oscillates up to 350 degrees and has a night mode for light sleepers.

Argos Dyson deals to shop now

Included in the sale are vacuums and haircare, with savings from £50 to £150 on selected products. While we do expect to see some more Dyson deals throughout January, we've picked out the standout pieces we just couldn’t ignore.

What else is included in the Argos sale? As well as the Argos Dyson deals, the retailer has deals on lots of top tech buys, including the best heaters, cooking appliances and food preparation. Plus, you'll save up to 25% on lots of floorcare options.

As we said, these pieces will only be on sale until the 23rd of January, so act fast. If you miss these, make sure you check out Argos discount codes to see what other offers you might be able to make use of.