Shoppers are racing to their local B&M to grab the viral £6 fluted bowl - it’s a dead ringer for a £59 designer alternative

Shoppers are going wild for the viral £6 B&M fluted bowl and with limited stock left in stores, you’ll have to move fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Over the past couple of weeks, all I’ve seen on TikTok and Instagram is creators going crazy for B&M’s trendy minimaluxe bowl. Although coined the ‘fluted bowl’ on social media, the piece is actually named the Scalloped Edge Tray (£6), this piece of home decor nails the quiet luxury trend we’ve been a fan of for a few years now.

Fans of the B&M fluted bowl have cited its sophisticated and sleek design as one of its key selling points. It’s a stunning trinket dish and I have to say it’s easy to see why it’s flying off the shelves. But if you want to pick it up, you’ll have to head to your local B&M as this bowl is only available in store.

Scalloped Edge Tray
Scalloped Edge Tray

Looking at this stunning fluted bowl, you wouldn't guess it's just £6. We think it's the perfect stylish accessory for holding your household essentials.

Concertina Bowl
Bag & Bones Concertina Bowl

A wishlist item, this beautiful decorative bowl is handmade to make a statment. We're just less of a fan of it's price tag.

I think the biggest draw of the B&M fluted bowl is that it looks far more expensive than it is. At £6, B&M is once again showing itself as one of the most affordable brands out there for keeping up with the latest home decor trends.

Creators on TikTok have compared the fluted bowl to Att Pynta's white Harmonia Marble Bowl (£54) and Fenwick's Bag and Bones' Concertina Bowl (£59), and with a similar distinct fluting, it’s easy to mistake B&M bowl for a higher end brand.

B&M states the tray is for holding all manner of trinkets from house keys to loose change - giving mundane household items an added sparkle. TikTok has wasted no time in using the product to give spaces an added edge.

I’ve spotted it being used to hold candles, potpourri, jewellery, keys and even chargers. The viral B&M fluted bowl is cheap, versatile and attractive - making it a fabulous budget buy.

The viral fluted bowl on a rattan side table. Next to it is a soft neutral vase with dried flowers and a ribbed candle holder.

(Image credit: B&M)

The bowl is well-suited for homes with a soft, neutral palette. It’s creamy matt finish is ideal for a subtle colour scheme, where the bowl can become part of the room. It can also be used as a counter point to a bold colour drenched space. Alone, the pale matt cream of the bowl may look a little out of place when surrounded by rich hues, but the deep scalloped edges create gorgeous visual texture that gives the item added depth.

If you’re looking for a place to stash your keys, I’d highly recommend the B&M fluted bowl as a beautiful, yet practical option. But you’ll have to get a wiggle on and head to your local B&M before it sells out completely.

However, if you haven’t managed to get your hands on one, these are the alternatives we recommend.

Fluted Bowl,vintage Ring Dish 6 Inch Resin Ruffle Bowl, Vintage Antique Scalloped Bowl, Fruit Decorative Bowls for Home Decor, Housewarming Wedding
Fluted Bowl

This Amazon offering looks exactly like the B&M fluted bowl, making it the perfect choice if your local B&M has already sold out.

White Scuptural Bowl
White Scuptural Bowl

I also love this sculptured bowl by George Home. It's mismatched edge adds visual texture and I think it's a charming addition to any room.

Large Stoneware Bowl
Large Stoneware Bowl

H&M Home always nails the minimaluxe aesthetic. This large decorative bowl has a beautiful fluted design, which will suit any living room.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

