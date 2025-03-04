Shoppers are racing to their local B&M to grab the viral £6 fluted bowl - it’s a dead ringer for a £59 designer alternative

Shoppers are going wild for the viral £6 B&M fluted bowl and with limited stock left in stores, you’ll have to move fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Over the past couple of weeks, all I’ve seen on TikTok and Instagram is creators going crazy for B&M’s trendy minimaluxe bowl. Although coined the ‘fluted bowl’ on social media, the piece is actually named the Scalloped Edge Tray (£6) , this piece of home decor nails the quiet luxury trend we’ve been a fan of for a few years now.

Fans of the B&M fluted bowl have cited its sophisticated and sleek design as one of its key selling points. It’s a stunning trinket dish and I have to say it’s easy to see why it’s flying off the shelves. But if you want to pick it up, you’ll have to head to your local B&M as this bowl is only available in store.

Scalloped Edge Tray £6 at B&M Looking at this stunning fluted bowl, you wouldn't guess it's just £6. We think it's the perfect stylish accessory for holding your household essentials. Bag & Bones Concertina Bowl £59 at Fenwick A wishlist item, this beautiful decorative bowl is handmade to make a statment. We're just less of a fan of it's price tag.

I think the biggest draw of the B&M fluted bowl is that it looks far more expensive than it is. At £6, B&M is once again showing itself as one of the most affordable brands out there for keeping up with the latest home decor trends .

Creators on TikTok have compared the fluted bowl to Att Pynta's white Harmonia Marble Bowl (£54) and Fenwick's Bag and Bones' Concertina Bowl (£59) , and with a similar distinct fluting, it’s easy to mistake B&M bowl for a higher end brand.

B&M states the tray is for holding all manner of trinkets from house keys to loose change - giving mundane household items an added sparkle. TikTok has wasted no time in using the product to give spaces an added edge.

I’ve spotted it being used to hold candles, potpourri, jewellery, keys and even chargers. The viral B&M fluted bowl is cheap, versatile and attractive - making it a fabulous budget buy.

The bowl is well-suited for homes with a soft, neutral palette. It’s creamy matt finish is ideal for a subtle colour scheme, where the bowl can become part of the room. It can also be used as a counter point to a bold colour drenched space. Alone, the pale matt cream of the bowl may look a little out of place when surrounded by rich hues, but the deep scalloped edges create gorgeous visual texture that gives the item added depth.

If you’re looking for a place to stash your keys, I’d highly recommend the B&M fluted bowl as a beautiful, yet practical option. But you’ll have to get a wiggle on and head to your local B&M before it sells out completely.

However, if you haven’t managed to get your hands on one, these are the alternatives we recommend.