5 professional hosts give their top tips for making sure Christmas runs without a hitch - and making it as pretty as possible

As we enter the festive season, there's more emphasis on hosting than ever before. Whether it's Christmas Day itself or the never-ending flurry of entertaining in the 'what day is it?' week afterwards, you'll want to be fully prepared.

Even if you're a seasoned host, there's no harm in honing your skills ahead of a busy Christmas period. And if you haven't dabbled in entertaining too much before, then learning from the pros will give you the perfect foundation of knowledge. So, we thought who better to ask for their top tips on hosting smoothly and without stress than those who do it for a living?

Christmas craft expert and all-round property pro, Kirstie Allsopp, has given us the inside scoop on delegating well (without family arguments), meanwhile, Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge explains exactly how to make your home feel like a decadent French chateau this season. With tablescaping tips to homemade DIY Christmas decor, these simple yet effective tips from the best in the business will make sure your festivities run smoothly.

1. Stick to your skill set

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

The pressure of Christmas hosting can leave you feeling like you have to become an instant professional in all areas of hosting but actually, sticking to what you do best will make it a much more enjoyable affair.

'At Christmas, you should do what you enjoy and what you're good at. So say, if you're having a family Christmas, ask each member of your family who's coming what they like doing No one has something they like doing. It might be napkin folding, it might be cheesecake, it might be cocktail making, or it might be table scaping,' explains property expert and presenter Kirstie Allsopp.

'They might be the world's greatest washer-up. I have a friend who travels everywhere with her marigolds, and she's just epically good at washing up. How great a contribution to Christmas. Is that that?'

'I definitely would be the one laying the table and doing the table scaping 100% except my sister Sophie, who is really good with flowers. So probably I'd leave the flower element of it to her,' Kirstie concludes.

Kirstie Allsopp Social Links Navigation Presenter & DIY Expert Kirstie Allsopp is a TV Presenter best known for property shows including 'Location, Location, Location' and 'Love It or List It UK'. She also showcases her extensive expertise in home decor and crafts on TV series 'Kirstie's Homemade Home'.

2. Create a DIY drinks station

(Image credit: OKA)

The smartest hosting hacks are those that take the stress away from those hosting without the guests realising. Let's face it, you don't want guests to have to root through your kitchen cabinets for a glass but if you're busy cooking or chatting, you won't want to be running around grabbing things for people either.

Setting up a bar cart is the perfect compromise - guests can pour their own drinks but it will feel fun and novel.

'If a drinks trolley isn’t on the cards, clear a side table and create a DIY cocktail station. Bottles and elegant glassware will set the scene nicely - and don’t forget the ice box. Catering for designated drivers is always important so make it fun with a hot chocolate area complete with toppings such as whipped cream and marshmallows,' adds home decor content creator, Matilda Bea.

Raphia Drinks Trolley £319 at Swoon For a moody aesthetic, this Swoon dark wood drinks trolley is the ultimate choice. Gold Luxe Bar Tools Set £25 at Dunelm Gold and marble is the ideal combination for a glam bar cart - this set will be super useful too. LSA International Borough Martini Glasses £35 at John Lewis & Patners LSA International is a go-to brand for high-quality glassware - these martini glasses will be a luxe addition to your collection.

3. Focus on thoughtful details

(Image credit: Hobbycraft)

It's true that the secret to hosting well is focusing on the finer details. If you want your guests to remember your party and gush to others about it then adding little personal touches is the way to go.

'We love to transform the table into a festive wonderland for a sit-down dinner. Personalised place settings make every guest feel special, with candles in varying shapes and sizes and charming mismatched vessels brimming with dried flowers and seasonal foliage,' explains Angel Strawbridge, designer and owner of Le Chateau (as shown on Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau).

Angel Strawbridge Social Links Navigation Author & Designer Angel Strawbridge is the co-owner of Le Chateau with her husband Dick, of which the Channel 4 show 'Escape to the Chateau' is framed around. She is also the owner of 'The Vintage Patisserie', a hosting company that specialises in vintage tea parties.

If you're looking for a budget Christmas decoration idea then getting crafty is the simplest route. Fold over the card into small rectangles and use either a calligraphy pen or watercolours and a paintbrush to adorn with guest's names and festive motives.

Sage Border Place Card £11.20 for 10 at Papier A subtle festive green border means these place cards will be perfectly on theme, but can also be used throughout the year. 70 Pieces Wooden Rubber Alphabet Letter Stamps £11.99 at Amazon Get crafty with these mini alphabet stamps - perfect for making Christmas cards and place settings for last minute +1's. Cork Place Card Holders 10 Pack £4 for 10 at HobbyCraft These cork place holders are ideal for wine and fizz lovers. You can bring them out year after year, for any type of event.

4. Don't forget foliage

(Image credit: Future)

No tablescape is complete with flowers and foliage - but don't fret, setting up a beautiful bouquet or garland doesn't require a floristry degree.

'Seasonal flowers, fresh or dried will transform a room and elevate a cosy sitting room into something much more splendid. A carefully placed floral arrangement alongside beautiful glassware sets the tone for any evening,' explains Matilda Bea.

Displaying singular stems in bud vases is super simple and can be dotted around a table, whereas adding a garland down the middle of the table will be the perfect centrepiece. If you want to go one step further with floral display, take a leaf out of Angel Strawbridge's book.

'This year, we'll add a striking Christmas Chandelier - a rustic branch from the garden wrapped in twinkling fairy lights, adorned with baubles hanging from ribbons, and accented with dried flowers, grasses, and fragrant herbs. These personal, heartfelt touches bring an extra sprinkle of festive magic to the celebration!'

Habitat Luxe Green Cedar Foliage Christmas Garland £13.50 at Habitat Display across a mantel, drape down the stairs or prop on the table - the opportunities are endless with a garland. An artificial option means you get more for your money, too. Artificial Variegated Holly Spray £3 at Dunelm Perfect for padding out other foliage or displaying alone in a vase, this artificial holly sprig will be the perfect festive touch. Set of 3 Glass Bud Vases £15 at John Lewis & Partners Space out across a table runner and fill with seasonal buds from a garden or faux stems for a simple yet effective festive scheme.

5. Trade courses for grazing platters

(Image credit: Future)

There are two essential pillars when it comes to hosting: good food and flowing drinks. Having your guests go hungry is never good, but you also don't want to be stuck by the hob all night instead of socialising.

'Forget the sit-down dinner party, create an elaborate cheeseboard (think oversized wooden chopping boards) in the kitchen and let the conversation flow,' recommends Nina Campbell, OBE.

Charcuterie boards are really easy to pull together and always look impressive. To take it up a notch, focus on a stylish board or festive crockery to display it.

'I believe a well-presented plate of food on quality crockery really can impact the sensory experience, and ultimately the enjoyment of the meal. It sets expectations for the taste and quality, stimulates positive emotions and creates a multi-sensory experience, making it more immersive and enjoyable,' explains owner of Glorious Grazes & Posh Picnics, Sarah Manning-Ball.

'When plating I choose crockery that complements the food. My approach is counter-intuitive. If my food is simple I will choose simple, plain crockery. Similarly, if I am serving a vibrant salad, I use equally vibrant crockery. It doesn't matter if the colours clash, it adds to the vibrancy. Crockery can really set the tone of a meal.'

Bwari Long Marble Serving Board £35 at nkuku Perfect for cheese courses and charcuterie snacking plates, this serving board from nkuku will be a showstopper in itself. Large stoneware serving dish £24.99 at H&M Home Keep your serving-ware simple and let the rest of your table decorations do the talking - this H&M plate has a chic shape that will make whatever food you're serving look fab. Splatter Enamel Platter £35 at TOAST Splatter serving dishes are always an easy way to add interest to a simple tablescape. This olive green shade is perfectly autumnal without looking too festive.

6. Shop your cupboards

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

There's no need to go crazy and start shopping for new dinnerware and table decor when you're entertaining. Hosting can be expensive when you factor in the cost of food and drink so save some money by shopping your home for decor.

'You'll be amazed at what you can find in your own home to add something unique to your table so that no occasion ever feels the same,' explains Nina Campbell.

Don't worry if what you have doesn't match either. An eclectic scheme can look super on-trend and kitsch.

'Clashing colours by alternating two sets of crockery in different colours is a very simple but effective trick for an eye-catching table. Just try to keep a consistent colour theme to bring it all together! If you want to add more colour, you can use a tablecloth as a backdrop to your tablescape, otherwise, you can leave it bare for a more relaxed look,' adds Nina.

7. Set the mood

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The pièce de résistance to any type of dinner or drinks night is the right lighting. Make sure the big light stays turned off and instead focus on task lighting in different corners of your kitchen or living room. Adding a lamp to a corner of your kitchen will transform it into a cosy spot for socialising.

Lighting has a huge impact on the mood and ambience, so incorporate lots of warm bulbs that add a subtle glow to a space. Once you have artificial lighting set, layer candlesticks on sideboards and your table ready for a softly lit evening soiree.

Brass Hector Rechargeable Large Table Lamp £48 at Next We're huge fans of rechargeable table lamps at Ideal Home and this brass style from Next has caught everyone's eye. Add ambience to your dinner tablescape or illuminate a bookshelf without any unsightly wires. Sicilian Orange Luxury 2 Wick Candle £35 at The White Company Oranges are a big motif around Christmastime so continue the theme with this Sicilian orange candle from The White Company. It will add a freshness to a cooking space too. Gold Candlestick Holder £6 at Dunelm Candlesticks are an affordable way of adding elegance to your Christmas decor. This wooden and gold style will be warm and homely, and will look great nestled amongst foliage.

All that's left to do is plan your drinks and food menu, get the table set and start hosting....