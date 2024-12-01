How to style the 'effortlessly cool' chrome Christmas trend that we've been seeing everywhere this season

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... in some places, at least. If you've yet to decorate your home or feel it's needs bit more something to pack a punch, then the chrome Christmas trend could be just what you need...

When it comes to Christmas decor it can be easy to fall into the pattern of essentially replicating the same looks in near identical fashion year after year. And while some people have their set style and are happy to stick with it, breaking out of tradition and experimenting with new looks can reinvigorate your home and that all-important holiday spirit.

For 2024 one of the sleeper Christmas trends has been the inclusion of festive chrome. In fact, Etsy has seen a +3,756% increase in searches for chrome decor compared to last year, to the point that they're calling it the year of 'Chrome-mas'. So let's find out more about the trend and how to make it work in your home without getting too space age.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Bevan)

The chrome Christmas trend

When we're talking about using chrome the colour, the decorative metallic shade is largely only differentiated from traditional silver by the fact that chrome is shiny, whereas silver pieces can have any finish.

Silver tones of all types have always been big hitters at Christmas, but this year the extra shine is selling. 'Silver decorations at Christmas are always popular thanks to their versatility; complementing both contemporary and traditional decorating styles,' says Lisa Cherry, Christmas buying lead for John Lewis.

The chrome Christmas trend definitely leans more into the modern look, and includes the disco decor we've been seeing taking off this festive season. 'If you like to make a statement, disco ball decorations are a great option,' agrees Lisa. 'We’ve seen sales rise 18% vs last week and put their popularity down to the playful nostalgia and sparkle they bring to homes.'

Silver Disco Ball Decoration From £15 at John Lewis You really can't go wrong with a disco ball – no matter the time of year. At Christmas set near candles to reflect the glow, include it in a massive stack of oversized decs or use it as part of a festive centrepiece. 46-Pack Christmas Baubles £9.99 at Amazon A multi-pack of baubles is a great way to get stuck into a trend or theme without having to make loads of individual purchases. Opt for a mixture of textures to keep things interesting and add a feeling of curation. Sculpture £24.99 at H&M Add sparkle and shine to a coffee table, bookcase or sideboard with this abstract sculpture. For a Christmas touch, weave fir or eucalyptus around it, or even a set of fairy lights set on a matching silver wire.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alexander Edwards)

Where to use chrome

Some trends really only work in one place another, like maybe as part of your Christmas tree or an overall festive colour scheme. However, chrome's a bit of an all-rounder, which no doubt has had something to do with its mass appeal.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'When it comes to chrome home decor, items with both functional and decorative appeal are leading the way,' explains Etsy's trends expert Dayna Isom Johnson. 'Sleek metallic ornaments and garlands are a top choice for festive decorating, adding a futuristic shine to traditional spaces.'

'Chrome cocktail glasses, serving trays, and barware are also great items to purchase, bringing an effortlessly cool, space-age elegance to festive entertaining,' she continues. 'Additionally, statement pieces like chrome-accented furniture or wall art are gaining traction for those looking to make a bolder style statement in your homes.'

Your Christmas table will equally benefit from this silver touch. 'I use silver beaded place mats and coasters which look fantastic and add a magical glow,' says Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of The White Company. 'Also platters and trays in mirrored finishes make a table extra special and then add lots of layers of candles, tall and small and the light will bounce around the room.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

How to style chrome

'If you want to bring silver into your home this Christmas I’d suggest incorporating different textures and shapes and playing with scale,' advises Lisa from John Lewis. 'Combine heart shaped disco balls with oversized ridged baubles and delicate glass styles to create visual interest. Alternatively if you prefer a pared back look, classic round baubles in a matt and metallic finish provide a modern take on the trend.'

Of course it's not just what chrome pieces you pick, but what else you style them with, even your Christmas lights. 'In terms of lights, choose a cool white light for a crisper look or add warm lights if you want to include additional metallic shades. I’d also look for line lights with a silver wire too,' says Lisa.

'Finally, I’d suggest making sure the silver theme extends to the full home by adding accessories in the same hue throughout such as candle holders and table centrepieces,' Lisa continues. 'Silver also works really well with faux fur, so perhaps try adding a tree skirt or throw in a faux fur fabric to compliment the silver tones.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

What colours to pair with chrome

When using chrome there are plenty of colours it sits nicely alongside, and depending on your personal aesthetic. One way to approach things is to go for a classic green pairing. 'I like to keep it quite quiet in tones lots of greenery and both new and vintage decs of silver,' agrees Chrissie.

Another option is to lean into the contemporary vibe. 'Silver looks great on a really dark, rich green tree but can look equally good on a kitsch pink style too,' explains Lisa.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Enjoy adding a little extra sparkle to your festivities, but remember that not all your pieces need to get packed away in the loft – chrome can be for all year round, not just for Chrome-mas Christmas.