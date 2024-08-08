In your wireless lamp era? This new scalloped design is ticking all our boxes for only £50
Form and function in one stylish package
It's no secret that lighting can transform a room, so few things get us as excited as a lamp that not only looks good when on or off, but is easy to move around to create the perfect atmosphere wherever you need it – no plug socket required. Our latest obsession? The Clarke and Clarke Isla Touch Lamp.
We've been shouting about the many virtues of the best wireless lamps for a while, and the buzz around them shows no sign of dying down. The newest offering available at one of our favourite high street staples, Next, brings all the versatility of a wireless lamp with the sophisticated style of a designer piece at the delightfully affordable price of £50.
This vintage inspired lamp features a solid round, warm metallic base, shadowed by a hand woven shade featuring the finish of the moment – a scallop edging with a rich, emerald trim.
Of course, looking good is just half the battle for a light – it does have to be functional, too. Well, the Clarke and Clarke Isla Touch Lamp has nailed the perfect balance. It radiates its surroundings, adding that soothing glow that's ideal for a cosy corner or to add atmosphere when you've switched off the 'big light'.
As we've said, aside from it's clear style points, the Clarke and Clarke Isla Touch Lamp boasts our favourite attribute of being wireless.
'Wireless lamps are a firm favourite on the Ideal Home desk - we just can't get enough of them whether it's for adding personality to a kitchen or adding light to a corner of a living room that isn't near a plug socket,' says Ideal Home's Holly Cockburn, who's previously waxed lyrical about how wireless lamps are the perfect addition to a kitchen.
'I wouldn't be surprised if this Next lamp is a sell-out item - scalloped edges have been a big trend for a while now and show no sign of slowing down, so this lamp is the perfect way to incorporate the look in a small way.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
So whether you're yet to jump on the wireless lighting trend or having spotted yet another corner that could do with plug-free brightening, this scalloped beauty might be the one for you.
With words by Ava Sloan
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
How to get rid of pond algae – and stop it coming back
Pond covered in green scum? Not for much longer
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Drew & Cole Dual Defroster review - a must-have or just a gimmick?
This cheap and cheerful gadget does what it says on the tin
By Helen McCue
-
Why I ditched my microwave for my air fryer and saved space in the process
And why you should too
By Molly Cleary
-
Are air purifiers worth it? Air treatment experts reveal the benefits and whether they're worth the hype
Is it the right investment for your home?
By Jullia Joson
-
Dunelm wants your old bedding – the new online takeback scheme means you can easily recycle home textiles with free shipping
The homeware brand partners with The Salvation Army to launch an online takeback scheme for all of your unwanted home textiles
By Sara Hesikova
-
Do Dyson fans cool the air? The facts and what I've found when using them
Did I make the right investment to feel cooler?
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Does an air purifier cool a room? The experts have bad news for those looking to beat the heat this summer
There is an alternative to consider, though
By Lauren Bradbury
-
This mirror is currently one of Habitat's most viewed products - it's easy to see why
I can't stop thinking about how to squeeze it into my home
By Rebecca Knight
-
Having trouble staying cool while WFH? I tested two personal fans to see which worked best
Beat the heat with one of these bargain buys
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Shoppers are raving about this £26 portable air cooler from Amazon - it has over 1,000 five-star reviews
Fans are so impressed by this handy device they're buying two!
By Rebecca Knight
-
This uber-stylish White Company arch mirror is now cheaper than the viral Dunelm version – but not for long
Nab 60% off while you still can...
By Thea Babington-Stitt