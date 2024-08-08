In your wireless lamp era? This new scalloped design is ticking all our boxes for only £50

It's no secret that lighting can transform a room, so few things get us as excited as a lamp that not only looks good when on or off, but is easy to move around to create the perfect atmosphere wherever you need it – no plug socket required. Our latest obsession? The Clarke and Clarke Isla Touch Lamp.

We've been shouting about the many virtues of the best wireless lamps for a while, and the buzz around them shows no sign of dying down. The newest offering available at one of our favourite high street staples, Next, brings all the versatility of a wireless lamp with the sophisticated style of a designer piece at the delightfully affordable price of £50.

Clarke and Clarke Brass Isla Touch Lamp £50 at Next

This vintage inspired lamp features a solid round, warm metallic base, shadowed by a hand woven shade featuring the finish of the moment – a scallop edging with a rich, emerald trim.

Of course, looking good is just half the battle for a light – it does have to be functional, too. Well, the Clarke and Clarke Isla Touch Lamp has nailed the perfect balance. It radiates its surroundings, adding that soothing glow that's ideal for a cosy corner or to add atmosphere when you've switched off the 'big light'.

(Image credit: Pooky)

As we've said, aside from it's clear style points, the Clarke and Clarke Isla Touch Lamp boasts our favourite attribute of being wireless.

'Wireless lamps are a firm favourite on the Ideal Home desk - we just can't get enough of them whether it's for adding personality to a kitchen or adding light to a corner of a living room that isn't near a plug socket,' says Ideal Home's Holly Cockburn, who's previously waxed lyrical about how wireless lamps are the perfect addition to a kitchen.

'I wouldn't be surprised if this Next lamp is a sell-out item - scalloped edges have been a big trend for a while now and show no sign of slowing down, so this lamp is the perfect way to incorporate the look in a small way.'

(Image credit: Next Home)

So whether you're yet to jump on the wireless lighting trend or having spotted yet another corner that could do with plug-free brightening, this scalloped beauty might be the one for you.

With words by Ava Sloan