Will we still be lusting after scalloped edges in 2024? Our high street faves have the answer

Trends infamously come and go season after season, year after year. But there are some looks that transcend multiple seasons as people just can’t get enough of them. What category does the scalloped home furnishing trend fall into? Is it on its way out or is it here to stay for 2024?

Scalloping was one of the major home decor trends this year, loved for its feminine, almost girly charm and vintage-like look. You can also partly put its popularity on the overarching (pun definitely intended) trend for everything curved these past few seasons.

Since this is the time we're privy to sneak peeks of collections for the next season, we can confirm that a lot of our favourite brands are coming in hot with the scalloped finishing. From cushions to napkins and trays, scalloping is everywhere and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

(Image credit: George Home)

The scalloped home furnishing trend in 2024

In 2023, scalloping made its way into several microtrends like the scalloped jute rug trend and the much sought-after M&S Kirsten table lamp which had the whole Ideal Home team swooning over its pretty scalloped lampshade and checked ceramic base.

And it shows no signs of slowing down in 2024 as the likes of George Home, John Lewis, Heal’s, M&S and more are going scalloping-crazy in their upcoming spring/summer 2024 collections.

‘Recent years have seen an increased presence of curves across home furnishings, particularly in contemporary schemes,’ says Hannah Thistlethwaite, senior buyer at Heal’s. ‘Organic lines and sculptural silhouettes work to gently break up rigid structures within a room, building a soft and inviting appeal.’

(Image credit: M&S)

‘The uniformed nature of scalloped arches offers a sense of structure within maximalist interiors, or can work to introduce pops of colour in more traditional schemes through piped edging or when layered against a linear backdrop,' explains Hannah.

Alex Stubbs, interior stylist at Flitch, credits the increasing popularity of the Art Deco style for the scalloping obsession. ‘The enduring prominence of scalloped design elements in 2024 continues to reflect a fascination rooted in the Art Deco movement and its whimsical allure.'

'Originating from eras like Art Deco and Victorian periods, these delicate, curved edges evoke a nostalgic sense of femininity and playful charm, countering the recent dominance of clean lines and minimalism in interior design.’

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Playful and fun are two reemerging words when describing the scalloped trend, which is what’s most likely behind its popularity as well.

‘Scallop edges are a great way to bring a little movement and fun into your interiors. The wavy pattern softens pieces and adds a little flair to the everyday,’ says Lorna Macphee, cushion buyer at John Lewis.

And while we’re very excited about the pretty scalloped pieces launching in the next few months, there are also some lovely options on the market already if you want to add a scallop or two to your home before the new year.

Get the look

Just remember to have fun with it! That’s what the scalloped trend is all about.