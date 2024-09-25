What is dark boho? The moody interiors trend making plum purple autumn's new 'it' colour

When you think of bohemian style, our minds tend to drift towards beautiful earthy neutrals, rattan furniture and plenty of texture. The blousy trend has been a huge trend this year, however, it's been given a new and moody update for Autumn that is being coined as 'dark bohemian.'

Classic bohemian’s moody cousin dark bohemian is a dark and dramatic twist on the classic style. Think rich jewel tones, regal purples and the team's current favourite - deep plum tones. It's the perfect new paint trend for autumn.

I've seen the aesthetic popping up all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds. It seems I'm not alone as searches for ‘dark boho bedroom’ have increased by 300% over the past year according to Pinterest.

What is the dark bohemian trend?

Dark bohemian retains all the essence of classic boho living room ideas or boho bedroom ideas, however, all the colours are dark and richer with a heavy emphasis on sumptuous purples. Think grown-up witchy vibes.

'Dark boho features deep, rich colours like charcoal, forest green, and burnt orange, mixed with textured materials like woven tapestries and rustic wood,’ says Andrew Seed managing director at The Odd Company. ‘To infuse this style into your space, combine dark textiles with layered patterns - think cushions, throws, and rugs in earthy shades.’

While using dark decor like cosy cushions and throws is a great way to dip your toe into the trend, we've also seen many on social media taking the moody shades to their walls. It might sound bold to go so dark with your paint ideas, but it's a super easy way to make a space look bigger and more luxurious.

‘Don’t be scared to go with a dark and deeper colour, they create the perception of depth. Almost like a magic trick, colours such as Indigo Shade or Sapphire Salute, can camouflage the size of the room,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director of Dulux.

How to style the look in your home

Marrianne recommends pairing your dark tone with a brighter, fresher shade for an accessible spin on the dark boho trend, especially in a bedroom.

‘Cosy colours for bedrooms should strike a balance between luxurious comfort and soothing calm,’ she says. ‘We often associate sumptuous paint shades with the deeper tones like aubergines, navy and reds, which can be on the bolder side – however, when paired with the right calming colours, it can be a match made in decorating heaven.’

Plum tones is the stand-out colour to use if you want to add an instant flash of the trend to a room. It is the epitome of the dark and moody aesthetic but is also perfect for creating a cosy living room.

'Cosy and comforting, plum is the perfect shade to set the scene for the colder months,’ says Emma Bestley, creative director and co-found of YesColours. ‘Drenching the whole room including the ceiling in similar plum shades can create an inviting opulent space.’

Don’t be afraid to be a little moody this autumn, the darker, richer purple tones will make the perfect shelter when the temperature drops and the nights get shorter.