What is dark boho? The moody interiors trend making plum purple autumn's new 'it' colour
Don't be afraid to embrace your dark side...
When you think of bohemian style, our minds tend to drift towards beautiful earthy neutrals, rattan furniture and plenty of texture. The blousy trend has been a huge trend this year, however, it's been given a new and moody update for Autumn that is being coined as 'dark bohemian.'
Classic bohemian’s moody cousin dark bohemian is a dark and dramatic twist on the classic style. Think rich jewel tones, regal purples and the team's current favourite - deep plum tones. It's the perfect new paint trend for autumn.
I've seen the aesthetic popping up all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds. It seems I'm not alone as searches for ‘dark boho bedroom’ have increased by 300% over the past year according to Pinterest.
What is the dark bohemian trend?
Dark bohemian retains all the essence of classic boho living room ideas or boho bedroom ideas, however, all the colours are dark and richer with a heavy emphasis on sumptuous purples. Think grown-up witchy vibes.
'Dark boho features deep, rich colours like charcoal, forest green, and burnt orange, mixed with textured materials like woven tapestries and rustic wood,’ says Andrew Seed managing director at The Odd Company. ‘To infuse this style into your space, combine dark textiles with layered patterns - think cushions, throws, and rugs in earthy shades.’
While using dark decor like cosy cushions and throws is a great way to dip your toe into the trend, we've also seen many on social media taking the moody shades to their walls. It might sound bold to go so dark with your paint ideas, but it's a super easy way to make a space look bigger and more luxurious.
‘Don’t be scared to go with a dark and deeper colour, they create the perception of depth. Almost like a magic trick, colours such as Indigo Shade or Sapphire Salute, can camouflage the size of the room,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director of Dulux.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
How to style the look in your home
Marrianne recommends pairing your dark tone with a brighter, fresher shade for an accessible spin on the dark boho trend, especially in a bedroom.
‘Cosy colours for bedrooms should strike a balance between luxurious comfort and soothing calm,’ she says. ‘We often associate sumptuous paint shades with the deeper tones like aubergines, navy and reds, which can be on the bolder side – however, when paired with the right calming colours, it can be a match made in decorating heaven.’
Plum tones is the stand-out colour to use if you want to add an instant flash of the trend to a room. It is the epitome of the dark and moody aesthetic but is also perfect for creating a cosy living room.
'Cosy and comforting, plum is the perfect shade to set the scene for the colder months,’ says Emma Bestley, creative director and co-found of YesColours. ‘Drenching the whole room including the ceiling in similar plum shades can create an inviting opulent space.’
Don’t be afraid to be a little moody this autumn, the darker, richer purple tones will make the perfect shelter when the temperature drops and the nights get shorter.
The rich plum colour is sets that moody tone perfectly. It's rich, dark and luxurious, providing a comforting feeling against the elements.
This vase is rich in colour and texture. This is a great way to subtly add some dark boho decor into your home. Why not add some orange or red flowers to make it pop.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
REVOLVE Pizza Oven review - a great design idea well executed
Our social media editor tries the Revolve pizza oven
By Eve Scholes
-
Can you put lino over tiles? You can, but experts urge you to proceed with caution if you want a flawless finish
It’s not a simple answer
By Lauren Bradbury
-
A new-build house with harbour views is this couple's happy place
It took three viewings before they realised the site's potential
By Janet McMeekin
-
What is 'double drenching'? The new interiors trend taking colour drenching to the next level
The bold new colour trend to know about
By Kezia Reynolds
-
What is Apple Crisp Core? The new autumn interiors trend replacing Pumpkin Spice
It's warm and cosy - just like a fresh apple pie...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I've renovated 6 bathrooms – these are all trends I regret falling for, and my advice for choosing lasting trends
Six bathrooms later, I’m finally getting a grip on timeless style
By Linda Clayton
-
Did you know these 6 things are making your home feel less cosy? Interior experts reveal what to do instead
Stop making these mistakes and embrace cosy living
By Sara Hesikova
-
Dunelm is helping shoppers send gifts to those in need this Christmas - here's how you can get involved and deliver some joy
After all, Christmas is the time for giving
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Aldi's stylish boucle stool is the ultimate bargain storage find at £20 - it's perfect for small spaces
This specialbuy is even more affordable than one of our favourite versions at George Home
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The White Company Christmas shop has opened – these are the pieces we predict will sell out
It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The M&S bestselling light-up candles are back for Christmas - but you’ll have to act fast as they're expected to sell out
It's begining to look a lot like Christmas...
By Kezia Reynolds