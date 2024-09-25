What is dark boho? The moody interiors trend making plum purple autumn's new 'it' colour

Don't be afraid to embrace your dark side...

Plum purple wall over fireplace
(Image credit: Annie Sloan)
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

When you think of bohemian style, our minds tend to drift towards beautiful earthy neutrals, rattan furniture and plenty of texture. The blousy trend has been a huge trend this year, however, it's been given a new and moody update for Autumn that is being coined as 'dark bohemian.'

Classic bohemian’s moody cousin dark bohemian is a dark and dramatic twist on the classic style. Think rich jewel tones, regal purples and the team's current favourite - deep plum tones. It's the perfect new paint trend for autumn.

I've seen the aesthetic popping up all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds. It seems I'm not alone as searches for ‘dark boho bedroom’ have increased by 300% over the past year according to Pinterest.

Blue wallpaper with pink curtains and yellow quilt on bed

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

What is the dark bohemian trend?

Dark bohemian retains all the essence of classic boho living room ideas or boho bedroom ideas, however, all the colours are dark and richer with a heavy emphasis on sumptuous purples. Think grown-up witchy vibes.

'Dark boho features deep, rich colours like charcoal, forest green, and burnt orange, mixed with textured materials like woven tapestries and rustic wood,’ says Andrew Seed managing director at The Odd Company. ‘To infuse this style into your space, combine dark textiles with layered patterns - think cushions, throws, and rugs in earthy shades.’

Green living room with houseplants and wooden floorboards

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

While using dark decor like cosy cushions and throws is a great way to dip your toe into the trend, we've also seen many on social media taking the moody shades to their walls. It might sound bold to go so dark with your paint ideas, but it's a super easy way to make a space look bigger and more luxurious.

‘Don’t be scared to go with a dark and deeper colour, they create the perception of depth. Almost like a magic trick, colours such as Indigo Shade or Sapphire Salute, can camouflage the size of the room,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director of Dulux.

How to style the look in your home

Marrianne recommends pairing your dark tone with a brighter, fresher shade for an accessible spin on the dark boho trend, especially in a bedroom.

‘Cosy colours for bedrooms should strike a balance between luxurious comfort and soothing calm,’ she says. ‘We often associate sumptuous paint shades with the deeper tones like aubergines, navy and reds, which can be on the bolder side – however, when paired with the right calming colours, it can be a match made in decorating heaven.’

Purple hallway with doorway into dining room

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Plum tones is the stand-out colour to use if you want to add an instant flash of the trend to a room. It is the epitome of the dark and moody aesthetic but is also perfect for creating a cosy living room.

'Cosy and comforting, plum is the perfect shade to set the scene for the colder months,’ says Emma Bestley, creative director and co-found of YesColours. ‘Drenching the whole room including the ceiling in similar plum shades can create an inviting opulent space.’

Don’t be afraid to be a little moody this autumn, the darker, richer purple tones will make the perfect shelter when the temperature drops and the nights get shorter.

Adventurer by Little Greene
Adventurer™

The rich plum colour is sets that moody tone perfectly. It's rich, dark and luxurious, providing a comforting feeling against the elements.

Zen Round Stoneware Vase
Zen Round Stoneware Vase

This vase is rich in colour and texture. This is a great way to subtly add some dark boho decor into your home. Why not add some orange or red flowers to make it pop.

Hand Woven Wool Rug
Hand Woven Wool Rug

The plum rug would look amazing on wooden flooring, pairing nicely with brown shades. Nothing quite says winter like warms rugs to protect your feet from the cold.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

