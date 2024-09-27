Debenhams is having a huge payday sale - we can’t believe we forgot about this iconic brand

They might not be on the physical high street anymore, but they still have some amazing deals

A pastel living room. There is a pink and grey sofa with two blue armchairs and a pink cofee table
(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)
Great British favourite Debenhams is holding a huge payday sale - with up to 75% off homeware, the Ideal Home team cannot wait to grab a bargain.

Payday - regardless of your income it’s something we all look forward to, and there’s nothing like a furniture sale to make us part with our hard-earned cash.

You may remember Debenhams pulling down their shutters back in May 2021 after falling profits and rising debt. It was undoubtedly the end of an era, with Debenhams once the biggest department store chain in the UK.

Despite the retailer continuing online after being purchased by Boohoo in January 2021, for many of us it faded into the background of the internet. I personally kind of forgot it existed.

But with news of this sale - lasting over the weekend - my ears have certainly pricked up, and I can’t believe I’ve been sleeping on Debenhams homeware. With thousands of items on offer, from baking essentials to furniture, Debenhams has caught my attention.

What to buy in the Debenhams sale

I’m actually quite gobsmacked and just how reduced the sale is, and with thousands of items to dig through, it is a little overwhelming.

Luckily, we’ve provided our top picks - the cream of this mammoth crop.

'brushed Cotton Stripe' Duvet Cover Set
'brushed Cotton Stripe' Duvet Cover Set

'I love a ticking stripe and brushed cotton bedding in winter so I'll definitely be snapping up a set at this price. I'm currently torn between the pink or natural stripes,' says Rebecca Knight, Deputy Digital Editor for Ideal Home.

Marrakech Collection Vintage Rugs in Multicolour | 410
Marrakech Collection Vintage Rugs in Multicolour | 410

Dark Boho is having a moment this season and this colourful rug is perfect for the trend. It's detailed and decked out in moody colours - a great talking point for any dining room.

'armstrong' Side Table Solid Mango Wood Bed Side Table With Black Floor Protector Side Tables
'armstrong' Side Table Solid Mango Wood Bed Side Table With Black Floor Protector Side Tables

'I’ve been looking for a new table to fit in the small gap between the sofa and wall in my tiny living room and have struggled to find something that’s both space-saving and stylish. But I love this side table! And at 74% off how could I resist?!' says Lauren Badbury, contributor for Ideal Home.

Modern Crystal Ceiling Light Flush Mount Pendant Lamp Crescent Shades
Modern Crystal Ceiling Light Flush Mount Pendant Lamp Crescent Shades

The ceiling light is exuding Art Deco luxury. It's abstract, interesting and a little moody. The black hardware creates the perfect cosy atmosphere for autumn living.

Coffee Table Smoked Oak 100x49.5x31 Cm Engineered Wood
Coffee Table Smoked Oak 100x49.5x31 Cm Engineered Wood

'I love a good coffee table and this one impressed me. I love how sturdy and rustic it looks. It's the perfect addition to a cosy living room ready for winter,' says Thea Babington-Stitt, Managing Editor at Ideal Home.

Modern Faux Wool Rocking Chair
Modern Faux Wool Rocking Chair

We love a bit of boucle at Ideal Home and this boucle rocking chair is perfect for snuggling up in over winter. Chose comfort and style as this chair screams quiet luxury.

Personally I can’t wait to get my hands on the Banker's Table Lamp Antique Bronze Base Green Glass Shade, which has a glorious Art Deco design - perfect if you were thinking of giving your home an Art Deco-inspired makeover.

Another thing I noticed was the fab storage solutions available. If, like me, you're looking for small living room storage ideas, then look no further. I particularly like this Cosmetic Organiser Skincare Display Box, which is a whopping 83% off dropping from £88.90 to £15.10. As someone who is a nightmare for leaving cosmetics lying around the bedroom, this would definitely keep me in line!

Despite its lack of presence on the high street, Debenhams is still delivering the bargains we need this payday.

