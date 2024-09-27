Debenhams is having a huge payday sale - we can’t believe we forgot about this iconic brand

Great British favourite Debenhams is holding a huge payday sale - with up to 75% off homeware, the Ideal Home team cannot wait to grab a bargain.

Payday - regardless of your income it’s something we all look forward to, and there’s nothing like a furniture sale to make us part with our hard-earned cash.

You may remember Debenhams pulling down their shutters back in May 2021 after falling profits and rising debt. It was undoubtedly the end of an era, with Debenhams once the biggest department store chain in the UK.

Despite the retailer continuing online after being purchased by Boohoo in January 2021, for many of us it faded into the background of the internet. I personally kind of forgot it existed.

But with news of this sale - lasting over the weekend - my ears have certainly pricked up, and I can’t believe I’ve been sleeping on Debenhams homeware. With thousands of items on offer, from baking essentials to furniture, Debenhams has caught my attention.

What to buy in the Debenhams sale

I’m actually quite gobsmacked and just how reduced the sale is, and with thousands of items to dig through, it is a little overwhelming.

Luckily, we’ve provided our top picks - the cream of this mammoth crop.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personally I can’t wait to get my hands on the Banker's Table Lamp Antique Bronze Base Green Glass Shade , which has a glorious Art Deco design - perfect if you were thinking of giving your home an Art Deco-inspired makeover.

Another thing I noticed was the fab storage solutions available. If, like me, you're looking for small living room storage ideas , then look no further. I particularly like this Cosmetic Organiser Skincare Display Box , which is a whopping 83% off dropping from £88.90 to £15.10. As someone who is a nightmare for leaving cosmetics lying around the bedroom, this would definitely keep me in line!

Despite its lack of presence on the high street, Debenhams is still delivering the bargains we need this payday.