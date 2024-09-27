Debenhams is having a huge payday sale - we can’t believe we forgot about this iconic brand
They might not be on the physical high street anymore, but they still have some amazing deals
Great British favourite Debenhams is holding a huge payday sale - with up to 75% off homeware, the Ideal Home team cannot wait to grab a bargain.
Payday - regardless of your income it’s something we all look forward to, and there’s nothing like a furniture sale to make us part with our hard-earned cash.
You may remember Debenhams pulling down their shutters back in May 2021 after falling profits and rising debt. It was undoubtedly the end of an era, with Debenhams once the biggest department store chain in the UK.
Despite the retailer continuing online after being purchased by Boohoo in January 2021, for many of us it faded into the background of the internet. I personally kind of forgot it existed.
But with news of this sale - lasting over the weekend - my ears have certainly pricked up, and I can’t believe I’ve been sleeping on Debenhams homeware. With thousands of items on offer, from baking essentials to furniture, Debenhams has caught my attention.
What to buy in the Debenhams sale
I’m actually quite gobsmacked and just how reduced the sale is, and with thousands of items to dig through, it is a little overwhelming.
Luckily, we’ve provided our top picks - the cream of this mammoth crop.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'I love a ticking stripe and brushed cotton bedding in winter so I'll definitely be snapping up a set at this price. I'm currently torn between the pink or natural stripes,' says Rebecca Knight, Deputy Digital Editor for Ideal Home.
Dark Boho is having a moment this season and this colourful rug is perfect for the trend. It's detailed and decked out in moody colours - a great talking point for any dining room.
'I’ve been looking for a new table to fit in the small gap between the sofa and wall in my tiny living room and have struggled to find something that’s both space-saving and stylish. But I love this side table! And at 74% off how could I resist?!' says Lauren Badbury, contributor for Ideal Home.
The ceiling light is exuding Art Deco luxury. It's abstract, interesting and a little moody. The black hardware creates the perfect cosy atmosphere for autumn living.
'I love a good coffee table and this one impressed me. I love how sturdy and rustic it looks. It's the perfect addition to a cosy living room ready for winter,' says Thea Babington-Stitt, Managing Editor at Ideal Home.
Personally I can’t wait to get my hands on the Banker's Table Lamp Antique Bronze Base Green Glass Shade, which has a glorious Art Deco design - perfect if you were thinking of giving your home an Art Deco-inspired makeover.
Another thing I noticed was the fab storage solutions available. If, like me, you're looking for small living room storage ideas, then look no further. I particularly like this Cosmetic Organiser Skincare Display Box, which is a whopping 83% off dropping from £88.90 to £15.10. As someone who is a nightmare for leaving cosmetics lying around the bedroom, this would definitely keep me in line!
Despite its lack of presence on the high street, Debenhams is still delivering the bargains we need this payday.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to plant daffodils in clumps - bulk-plant these beautiful blooms for an even bigger display next year
There are daffodils… And then there are *clumps* of daffodils
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to grow sedums for low-maintenance borders – they’re a hit with pollinators
Learn how to grow these vibrant succulent plants
By Sophie King
-
Natural materials, hidden appliances and lots of light ensure this kitchen is bright and tranquil
Step inside this serene kitchen
By Annabelle Grundy
-
What is dark boho? The moody interiors trend making plum purple autumn's new 'it' colour
Don't be afraid to embrace your dark side...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
What is 'double drenching'? The new interiors trend taking colour drenching to the next level
The bold new colour trend to know about
By Kezia Reynolds
-
What is Apple Crisp Core? The new autumn interiors trend replacing Pumpkin Spice
It's warm and cosy - just like a fresh apple pie...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I've renovated 6 bathrooms – these are all trends I regret falling for, and my advice for choosing lasting trends
Six bathrooms later, I’m finally getting a grip on timeless style
By Linda Clayton
-
Did you know these 6 things are making your home feel less cosy? Interior experts reveal what to do instead
Stop making these mistakes and embrace cosy living
By Sara Hesikova
-
Dunelm is helping shoppers send gifts to those in need this Christmas - here's how you can get involved and deliver some joy
After all, Christmas is the time for giving
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Aldi's stylish boucle stool is the ultimate bargain storage find at £20 - it's perfect for small spaces
This specialbuy is even more affordable than one of our favourite versions at George Home
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The White Company Christmas shop has opened – these are the pieces we predict will sell out
It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas...
By Kezia Reynolds