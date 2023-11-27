This candle accessory trend will elevate your mantelpiece or coffee table – and it’s the perfect Christmas present
Fancy candle matches are the new must-have
If you’re a fan of regularly lighting candles to create a cosy atmosphere - which is perfect for this time of the year - then you probably use matches to do so. But everyday matches are not the most aesthetically pleasing to look at. On the other hand, fancy candle matches are.
While a lot of thought and care goes into choosing your best scented candles or your long dinner variety, considering both their scent and look to go well with your home, we just accept the necessary evil (ok, a bit dramatic perhaps) that are regular matches. But the trend of bougie candle matches is changing that, one matchbox at a time.
On top of their pretty, stylish packaging that will add another decorative element to your coffee table or mantelpiece right next to your candles, candle matches are also safer, boasting a longer design that protects your fingers from getting burnt. And they make for the perfect stocking filler idea or just a treat for yourself.
Fancy candle matches trend
Who says that everyday items need to be ugly? We think quite the opposite. Since you use them on a regular basis, there is all the more reason to make something like your candle matches nice to look at.
‘Candle matches have seen a surge in popularity due to their dual functionality and aesthetic appeal,’ says Freddie Crowther, founder of Polkra. ‘Beyond the practicality of lighting candles, these matches serve as a stylish accessory in your home, enhancing the overall ritual of creating ambiance and cosiness - something we really focus on in the winter months.’
‘The longer length of candle matches adds an element of safety, keeping fingers away from the flame and also contributes to a more elegant and enjoyable lighting experience. Finally, the beautiful motifs found on candle matches make them perfect for gifting.’
So many benefits and so many beautiful designs to choose from! But we've rounded up nine of our faves here:
Created in collaboration with illustrator Fee Greening, Polkra's range of matchboxes focus on the animal kingdom. This style pays homage to the hippos, while designs with foxes and mice are also part of the lineup.
To paraphrase Phoebe from Friends - this is your lobster. The eccentric lobster design of this Curator matchbox will be a great conversation starter at your dinner parties.
What could be a more special gift than a personalised wooden matchbox for a happy couple? We love the vintage-inspired design too.
You can elevate your matchbox game beyond paper like with Matilda Goad's brass matchbox sleeves. This gold-tone clover design will jazz up any of the plain candle matches in no time.
Candle brand Cire Trudon doesn't just make extra long candle matches with beautiful covers to light its candles with. Even the matches themselves are scented so even if you're lighting unscented dinner candles, there will be a perfumed aroma lingering in the air.
Available in three different designs, the sleek candle matches by Les Choses Simples come illustrated with a graphic botanical motif on the cover.
The perfect gift for any art lover. This matchbox design by Archivist features a print from the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series of landscape prints by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai. This is the one I'll be adding to my basket.
Marbling is a dying yet beautiful craft that is certainly worth saving. You can support it by investing in gorgeous pieces like this set of extra long candle matches by Compton Marbling.
And just like you can reuse old candle jars instead of tossing them out, you can keep your matchbox as a decorative storage item or simply refill it again using cheaper candle matches like these on Amazon.
Alternatively, if you feel up for an easy DIY project, you can make some fancy candle matchboxes yourself following the lead of content creator Geneva Vanderzeil (@genevavanderzeil) on TikTok, again using some cheaper matches like the Amazon ones and giving them a chic makeover.
@genevavanderzeil ♬ From The Start Laufey - chris(ur fav Lauver)
Whichever route you decide to go down, this inexpensive candle accessory will make the ritual of lighting a candle all the more special. Trust us on that one.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
This toastie maker earned its spot in Jamie Oliver's family kitchen – and it's just £25 for Cyber Monday
If the Oliver family is still using a toastie maker daily, best believe we'll be following suit
By Jullia Joson
-
Will snow kill your garden plants? Here's Monty Don's hot take on snow damage
Parts of the UK are bracing for snow and wintry showers – but will it kill your garden plants?
By Kayleigh Dray
-
This restored stable block in Kent is the perfect home for Christmastime
Did someone say Away in a Manger?
By Sara Bird