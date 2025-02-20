George Home’s £14 striped lamp is a dead ringer for M&S's viral Kristen lamp - but it's wireless and half the price
Grab it while you can
George Home has released a new striped lamp, and we think it’s a dead ringer for the iconic M&S Kristen lamp - and it’s just £14.
Already this year, we’ve seen the striped lamp trend making waves, and with George Home throwing its hat into the ring, this patterned trend isn’t going anywhere.
At first glance, George Home’s Green & White Stripe Battery Scallop Shade Lamp is a dead cert for the sell-out M&S Kristen Lamp, and at £14 compared to Kristen’s £49.50 price tag, it makes the perfect affordable option.
We love the bold vertical stripes that give this lamp a playful edge. It's battery operated, too, so you can place it wherever you want - no plug socket needed.
Of this year’s lighting trends, the abundance of striped lamps is my personal favourite. Combining colour and pattern, they are an excellent way to add visual texture to a space without being overwhelming - ideal if you're looking to dip your toe into more maximalist interiors.
The George Home lamp has a bold green and white striped ceramic base and is adorned by a green trim shade. Like the M&S Kristen lamp, combining a strong pattern with scallops gives the lamp a playfulness cottagecore look.
The glaringly obvious difference between the two lamps is that the George Home version features vertical stripes, while the Kristen lamp has a check print. I don’t think this works against the George Home lamp, however as stripes are a timeless pattern that never goes out of style.
Another key difference is that the more affordable lamp is battery-operated. Wireless lamps have risen in popularity over the past couple of years as a smart way to light up corners without a plug socket. Forget needing an extension cord, this lamp can be placed anywhere in your home - lighting up the darkest nooks and crannies.
It also features a timer function, which means it will turn off after two hours. All you need to operate it is three AAA batteries, which are not included in the purchase.
The M&S Kristen lamp is arguably the more iconic of the two. However, it’s already sold out five times - and is currently sold out online - making the George Home lamp a more accessible option. If you’re dead set on an M&S lamp, the Checkerboard Table Lamp (£49.50) is still in stock and has embraced a pink and green colourway.
George Home’s lamp is affordable, stylish and can be placed anywhere in your home, I think I might prefer it to the Kirsten lamp - what do you think?
Alternatives
This lamp adopts a tiled approach to the striped lighting trend which gives the lamp added visual texture.
The Evie lamp is also a dead ringer for the Kristen lamp, combining both check print and scallops.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
