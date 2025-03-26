The trend cycle of carpets is a slow mover, it is one part of the home that is relatively immune to micro-trends. Once a carpet has been put down, it can't be quickly updated with a bit of paint or fabric, so when a carpet colour starts to fall out of fashion, it's worth sitting up and taking note if you're about to invest in a new one.

After asking four different carpet experts about upcoming carpet colour trends, I was surprised when they unanimously agreed on the same shade.

'Grey, grey and grey!' announced Clare Jenkinson, Designer at Ulster Carpets. 'We have noticed a significant decline in greys after being popular for a long time.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Becky Cash, Marketing Manager at Victoria Carpets, agrees, saying that the appeal grey enjoyed for the last decade has started to sour. 'The extensive use of plain light and dark greys, a trend once popular for those seeking a sleek modern look, has faced criticism for creating monotonous and impersonal environments.'

David Cormack, Marketing Director at Cormar Carpet Company, has also noticed the shift away from grey, though he is reluctant to say it has gone out of style completely. 'There is a natural move away from cooler, steely tones, reflecting a growing preference for cosy, nature-inspired interiors that feel both stylish and timeless.'

So now the former safe neutral of grey is being ushered out the back home decor trend door, what colour is coming in to replace it?

What is replacing the grey carpet trend?

While plenty of bold carpet shades are popping up to match the emerging playful paint trends, beige and creams are the neutral shade taking over as grey's successor. Yes, those creamy neutrals that fell out of favour in the early noughties are back. However, this time they're less minimalist and more about creating a warm, nature-inspired aesthetic in the home.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future/Dominic Blackmore)

'Greys continue to fade towards beige to bring warmth and comfort to the home,' says Jodie Hatton, Design Manager at carpet company Brintons.

'Consumers are shifting towards warmer neutrals, with creams and beiges making a strong comeback,' agrees Becky at Victoria Carpets. She points out that a large reason for a return to these shades is the availability of carpets that can be more easily cleaned to remove stains.

The best part about the return of neutral tone carpets is their timeless appeal. 'Neutral tones, including rich creams, soft beiges, and warm taupes, remain a timeless choice thanks to their versatility and ability to complement evolving interior styles,' says David at Cormar Carpet Company.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Joanna Henderson)

But that doesn't make them a dull and safe choice for your bedroom carpet ideas. 'They can be the perfect foundation for adding depth and character to a space,' points out Becky. A large part of the design appeal of neutrals is the focus they give to the texture of the carpet, which can enhance the look and feel of a room beyond a blast of colour.

But while greys are falling out of favour, grey fans don't panic, they aren't completely disappearing. If you are looking to add a little more drama to your home, then smoky greys should be on your radar. 'Deep, moody hues like rich browns and smoky greys are gaining popularity for their ability to add both drama and warmth to interiors,' says David.

Are you convinced that grey carpets are on their way out?