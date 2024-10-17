Grind’s sell out advent calendar is back in stock for christmas - here’s why it's a must-have gift for any coffee-addicts
Enjoy a cup a day to welcome the Christmas countdown
Coffee lovers rejoice - last year’s sellout Grind Advent Calendar is finally back in stock for the festive season.
Every year, it feels like the best advent calendars get bigger and better - from beauty to home essentials, long gone are the days of basic chocolate treats - not that that's necessarily a bad thing.
But if your tastes are a little more savoury, this coffee advent calendar could be perfect for you or any coffee-addicted loved one.
The Grind Advent Calendar
Grind has earned cult status since its humble beginnings as a Shoreditch coffee shop, and its pods are a staple in many of the Ideal Home team's kitchens.
The GRIND One pod coffee machine was rated highly at Ideal Home for its chic design and gorgeous tasting coffee - and if you know someone who owns or rates the machine highly, the Grind Advent Calendar could make the perfect gift.
If you don’t have a GRIND One pod coffee machine, then don’t worry - you can still purchase the advent calendar. The pods included in the calendar are also nespresso compatible so will work with many of the best pod coffee machines available.
But what makes the Grind Advent Calendar special?
First of all, the calendar comes with a bonus pod to enjoy on Christmas day. With the last hatch containing two special limited edition Christmas blends.
Secondly, the calendar has a wide variety of coffee on offer - it may be coffee pods, but no blend is the same. Across the 26 pods you can sample everything Grind’s most intense blend - Extra Dark Blend to vanilla, caramel or hazelnut. There is something for everyone and the opportunity to try a new flavour - you never know, you may find a new favourite.
At £28, the calendar is an affordable alternative to the popular beauty advent calendars that often cost well over £100, so this is a good option if you're wanting to splash out on a luxury advent calendar without going over budget.
Last year, Ideal Home’s Managing Editor Thea Babbington Smith, tried the Grind Advent Calendar out for herself.
‘It's safe to say I'm something of a Grind connessueir (I even have their coffee machine!), so I jumped at the chance to try the calendar,’ she said.
‘It's a simple enough format of a pod of coffee a day, but I really enjoyed the mixture of pods.
‘I usually only buy the House Blend so this was a great way to try out their different strengths and flavours and essentially treat it as a tasting calendar.
‘The illustrations on the box are so pretty, too, that unlike a traditional cheap choc calendar I kept this one in pride of place.'
The Grind Advent Calendar is avaible to buy now from the Grind website.
There isn't a season quite as hectic as Christmas - a cup of coffee a day could be exactly what's needed in the run up to the big day.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
