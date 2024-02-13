Argos has slashed the price of its bestselling Habitat Kota sofa bed – including the new boucle version

Argos is currently having a 20% off sale across selected furniture that is only live until the end of today – and our top pick is the popular Habitat Kota sofa bed that has won our hearts at Ideal Home, in an all-new boucle option that is ever so luxe-looking.

The Habitat Kota sofa bed has earned a top spot in our pick of the best sofa beds on the market, offering you the most bang for your buck at £399 (but going for even less today). If you're after something larger that doesn't break the bank, this generous three-seater sofa that can so easily switch to a double bed will do just the job.

Out of the many Argos deals currently available for today only, believe us when we say this is the one not to pass up on.

Habitat Kota 3 Seater Boucle Clic Clac Sofa Bed, was £399 now £319.20 at Argos using code FURN20 at checkout

Habitat Kota 3 Seater Boucle Clic Clac Sofa Bed | was £399 now £319.20 at Argos If you're short on space and need a versatile piece of furniture that doesn't scrimp on style or functionality, this sofa bed is the perfect addition to any room.

There's a reason why the Habitat Kota sofa bed is such a popular option for shoppers. Not only do you get the benefits of snapping up one of the best sofas, as it's large enough to act as primary seating in a room but you've also got the option to host guests with it.

If you need a small living room sofa idea or want it as an addition to a home office as a 'just in case' piece of kit (you never know when guests will appear at your doorstep) that is still equally stylish, look no further.

(Image credit: Argos)

The Habitat Kota sofa bed is big enough to seat three and sleep two, with a simple no-nonsense click-clack design that makes it easy to switch between the two. Its newest colourway, the cream boucle, is probably our favourite of the previously available options.

However, rest assured that the fabric and velvet upholstery options are still there too should this be your preference for your living room – better yet, they're pretty on-trend sofa colours of charcoal, teal, green, grey, and even orange.

The sale ends at midnight today, so if you've got your eyes on this sofa bed, we suggest acting fast. Remember to use code FURN20 at checkout. You can thank us later.