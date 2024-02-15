Habitat’s new garden furniture range is filled with affordable designer-look pieces – and they're currently all 20% off

As the weather in the UK is slowly but surely warming up, starting to look a bit more like spring, we are getting excited about days spent outside in the garden that are on the horizon. And while we’re at it, we’re also looking to kit out our gardens with new, chic garden furniture - and Habitat’s newly dropped garden furniture range for 2024 is exactly what garden dreams are made of.

The collection is the perfect example of the best garden furniture with a designer look without the accompanying usually high price tag. This is the perfect opportunity to get designer looks for less.

And the best part is that the whole line is currently available with 20% off when you use code GARDEN20 at checkout - just make sure you do so by Tuesday 27th February so that you don’t miss out on one of the best garden furniture deals.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat garden furniture range 2024

We’ve spoken at length about the Habitat Teka garden chair, which is a dupe for much pricier designs. And we’re loving the new chequered iteration of the Teka chair that just launched this year.

But beside this well-known garden chair design, there is a wealth of chic and expensive-looking pieces to explore in the Habitat garden furniture range. And these are our top 3 designer-style picks from the entire collection.

1. May Bistro Set

If you’re looking to add a pop of colour into your garden, then look no further than the Habitat May Two-seater Bistro Set. The now £180 set consists of two chairs, which are the perfect dupe for the Petite Friture Week-End Outdoor Low Armchair available at Viaduct selling for £495, and a small table on top of that.

(Image credit: Viaduct/Petite Friture)

Available in mustard yellow and bright green colourways, this design is the top pick of Ideal Home’s Ecommerce Editor, Amy Lockwood.

‘Usually garden bistro sets are designed to be compact and unobtrusive as they’re predominantly intended for small gardens,’ she says. ‘However, Habitat’s new collection goes against the grain, using oversized lozenge-shaped backrests that make a sculptural statement in an outside space and utilising super-bright colours that are designed to stand out. That boldly unapologetic design gives the May 2-seater Bistro Set a premium feel that echoes designer garden furniture ten times the price.’

2. Kelham Garden Chair

(Image credit: Habitat)

Now available for £104, Habitat’s Kelham Garden Chair is one of the best garden chairs we’ve seen this season, owing to its minimalist, stylish design and its accompanying, multifunctional footrest which doubles as a table. Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight naturally gravitated towards this piece as soon as she saw it at the Habitat spring/summer 2024 collection preview.

‘I love the sleek curved structure of it, it looks so simple and elegant, but the size makes it a real garden statement piece,’ she explains. ‘Plus the fact it comes with its own footrest/coffee table, I can see it mixing and matching seamlessly.’

3. Samoa Patio Set

Made with eucalyptus wood sourced from sustainably managed forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), the Habitat Samoa Patio Set is the most expensive but also expansive design on this list. Now selling for £460, saving you over £100 from the original price, the set includes a 150cm-long table and two matching seating benches, which can be stored away underneath the table.

Wood panelling is very on-trend right now and this garden furniture set is nailing it with its modern ridged finish.

Now thanks to Habitat, you can start planning and furnishing that dream garden of yours on a budget.