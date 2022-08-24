Last year's sellout plush pumpkins are back at Hobbycraft and already selling fast
It might only be August but we think we've found the must-have Halloween accessory for 2022 already. Hobbycraft plush pumpkin.
Hobbycraft is a great place to pick up crafty bits for creating Halloween decorating ideas. However, the plush pumpkin is set to be the most popular decoration this year.
The Hobbycraft plush pumpkin (opens in new tab) last year completely sold out (all 40,000 of them!) by September 2021. What the gonk has become to Christmas, and basically every other festive season, we predict the plush pumpkin will be to Halloween this year.
'The Plush Pumpkin range has always been a huge hit with our customers! Last year, we had sold all 40,000 by September and social media was flooded with thousands of Brits posting about the must-have squishy autumn accessory,' says Katherine Paterson, Customer Director at Hobbycraft.
If you're wondering what exactly a plush pumpkin is, it's a squishy cushion-soft toy hybrid in pumpkin form. They are relatively easy to make from scratch with fabric offcuts and cotton wool, however, for just £1 for a small one Hobbycraft has taken care of the hard work of making one.
Hobbycrafts plush pumpkins are available in four sizes small priced at £1.00 (6.5cm), medium at £3.00 (9cm), large at £4.00 (12cm) and extra large at £5.00 (17cm). Previously, the plush pumpkins were available in a limited range of colours however, Hobbycraft has expanded it to include black, burgundy, purple, rust, blue, green, grey and pink.
Last year the rust colour, a lovely autumn-y orange hue was the most popular colour. However, the expansion in colours means you can match your plush pumpkin easily to your current home decor scheme.
Hobbycrafts says they have bought in extra units this year so you should be able to pick some up - though we have been informed that they're already flying of the shelves.
'These are now available to buy, and we’ve already started to see sales ramp up as people prepare for the Autumn Winter season,' explains Katherine.
Decorating for Autumn and Halloween took off hugely in 2021, we've already spotted autumn door decor ideas trending on Google ahead of the 'ber months. Aswell as record sales, last year Hobbycraft saw a 519 per cent increase in searches for it is plush pumpkins compared to 2020.
These plush pumpkins can be styled as a table centrepiece or around a mantlepiece from September onwards, pair them with some no carve pumpkin decorating ideas for a layered look.
Will you be investing in a couple for your Halloween spread?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
