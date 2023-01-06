This bouclé armchair looks just like one from Soho Home but £1,420 cheaper

Bouclé is set to be one of the biggest home decor trends for 2023 (and one of the most popular living room trends 2023), and we're not surprised. The uber-chic fabric not only looks fabulous in any home, but it's also incredibly cosy and comfortable – perfect for days spent lounging around at home during this chilly winter weather.

But like many premium homeware picks, bouclé – essentially, a looped yarn – can be fairly expensive, whether you fancy picking up a bouclé pillow, a bouclé ottoman, or a chair in the fabric.

Fear not though, all you bouclé lovers out there – thankfully, Homebase has come to our rescue, and created a stunning bouclé swivel armchair that looks just like a higher-end design from Soho Home!

The Homebase bouclé armchair

Homebase recently launched their iteration of the bouclé swivel chair – the 'Brody Boucle Tub Armchair (opens in new tab)', which features a fun scallop, almost sea shell-like design, swivel base, and stitch detailing.

Arguably, the chair looks pretty similar to another, more high-end armchair from the design wizzes over at Soho Home; the interiors off-shoot of the worldwide members club, Soho House.

Homebase's newly launched chair is currently available to buy online, with the potential for next day delivery depending on your postcode; meaning you can start the New Year as stylishly (and comfortably) as you mean to go on!

The armchair will need to be self-assembled, and measures in at (H)70 x (W)82 x (D)77cm – so be sure you have the space before you purchase.

Soho Home Garrett Armchair

Soho Home's Garrett Armchair (opens in new tab) is undeniably stunning, with a slightly lower profile than the Homebase model, a hardwood frame, and of course, that stunning curved design and bouclé fabric.

While the two chair's look strikingly similar, those with a keen design eye will notice a few differences; Soho Home's chair is darker in colour while Homebase's option is more white. And as mentioned, the Soho Home armchair has a lower back and seat, compared to the Homebase design. But other than that, the similarities are clear to see!

As you may have suspected, Soho Home's armchair does't come cheap. If you want it, you'll have to fork out a not-insignificant £1,695; or £1,441 if you are already a Soho House member.

Homebase's option on the other hand was cost you almost 85% less – selling for £275 online at the moment. A total bargain!

Some might argue that Homebase's offering doesn't look quite as premium as Soho Home's – but at a fraction of the cost, if you're desperate for a bouclé armchair to finish off your living room decor, or your home office decor, it may be a sacrifice you're happy to make.

Both bouclé armchairs are beautiful and we reckon they would be ideal in a home which already favours more neutral decor (hello, the Vanilla girl trend). But if you tend to veer towards the more colourful, it could also be a great option too, to help you balance out the different tones in your home.

While we reckon it's best suited to rooms you really want to get cosy in (be it a living room or bedroom), it's also a brilliant choice for a study, as somewhere to take five during a busy working day.