Homebase's new statement armchair delivers designer style without the price tag - and we're obsessed
Meet Spring's hero armchair
Homebase has a serious talent when it comes to delivering designer good looks for a purse-friendly price tag. This season it has caught our attention with the 'Lars' a chunky boucle armchair that is serving up serious designer style, for £225.
When I stopped in at the Homebase spring and summer showcase my eyes instantly gravitated to the boucle armchair (as did nearly everyone in the room!) This is a statement chair that commands attention and is the perfect focal point for a modern living room idea. To be honest I don't think it would even look out of place in a fancy member's club like Soho House.
The 'Lars' Homebase armchair
I've spent the last few weeks eagerly awaiting its arrival online which dropped this weekend. However, I don't think it'll be hanging around for long based on the reactions I saw.
The Lars is based on a tub armchair design that you sink into, flanked by oversized and curvaceous arms. The design is similar to that of the John Lewis Blocky Armchair priced at £499, double the price of the Homebase chair.
However, what the John Lewis armchair doesn't have is the scale and sculptural design that give the Lars that designer look. But both are the perfect way to add a modern edge to the trend for retro mid-century living room ideas at the moment.
While £225 might not sound budget-friendly at first sight, in comparison to similar bold statement armchairs it's a fraction of the price. And if you're worried about how long it will last, I've had a Homebase cocktail chair in my home for 5 years that still looks like new.
The armchair is currently only available in boucle, the home decor trend that seems to show no signs of slowing down. And Homebase hasn't scrimped out with a teddy bear-style imitation boucle, the material felt luxurious and hardwearing. It also passed the comfort test I'm happy to say.
This is not the first time that Homebase has duped high-end style with its boucle accent chairs. Its Brady boucle chair is a dead ringer for the Soho Home Garrett Armchair that costs over £1000. However, this Lars Boucle armchair is an even more affordable option than the Brady!
If you're looking to make your living room look more expensive than it is, we promise this is the chair that will have your friends and family constantly asking where it's from.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
