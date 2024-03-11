Homebase's new statement armchair delivers designer style without the price tag - and we're obsessed

Homebase has a serious talent when it comes to delivering designer good looks for a purse-friendly price tag. This season it has caught our attention with the 'Lars' a chunky boucle armchair that is serving up serious designer style, for £225.

When I stopped in at the Homebase spring and summer showcase my eyes instantly gravitated to the boucle armchair (as did nearly everyone in the room!) This is a statement chair that commands attention and is the perfect focal point for a modern living room idea. To be honest I don't think it would even look out of place in a fancy member's club like Soho House.

The 'Lars' Homebase armchair

I've spent the last few weeks eagerly awaiting its arrival online which dropped this weekend. However, I don't think it'll be hanging around for long based on the reactions I saw.

Lars Chunky Arm Tub Chair £225 at Homebase

The Lars is based on a tub armchair design that you sink into, flanked by oversized and curvaceous arms. The design is similar to that of the John Lewis Blocky Armchair priced at £499, double the price of the Homebase chair.

However, what the John Lewis armchair doesn't have is the scale and sculptural design that give the Lars that designer look. But both are the perfect way to add a modern edge to the trend for retro mid-century living room ideas at the moment.

While £225 might not sound budget-friendly at first sight, in comparison to similar bold statement armchairs it's a fraction of the price. And if you're worried about how long it will last, I've had a Homebase cocktail chair in my home for 5 years that still looks like new.

(Image credit: Homebase)

The armchair is currently only available in boucle, the home decor trend that seems to show no signs of slowing down. And Homebase hasn't scrimped out with a teddy bear-style imitation boucle, the material felt luxurious and hardwearing. It also passed the comfort test I'm happy to say.

This is not the first time that Homebase has duped high-end style with its boucle accent chairs. Its Brady boucle chair is a dead ringer for the Soho Home Garrett Armchair that costs over £1000. However, this Lars Boucle armchair is an even more affordable option than the Brady!

If you're looking to make your living room look more expensive than it is, we promise this is the chair that will have your friends and family constantly asking where it's from.