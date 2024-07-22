How to style the coastal charm trend in a home to give it timeless appeal, according to a stylist
Trends come and go, but here are our top styling tips to give this look timeless appeal
Coastal charm has been the trend that won't quit this year. We've been bombarded with the coastal grandma aesthetic, deck chair stripes and briefly treated to a western twist on the trend with coastal cowboy.
But how do you style coastal charm in a way that it becomes more than another flash-in-the-pan home decor trend, and a look that will stand the test of time? There will always be a timeless quality to the muted coastal colour palette, but beyond that, we've asked interior stylist Charlotte Boyd to share her top tips for embracing coastal living room ideas to coastal bedroom ideas that won't date.
From the fresh pattern to opt for to the clever colour tricks that will always work together, this is how she'd style this timeless trend.
Charlotte Boyd is an interiors stylist, who has been creating content for some of the top interiors magazines, and brands for over 20 years. She regularly writes for ideal Home as well as producing and styling photoshoots for brands such as Villa Nova and Victoria Carpets.
1. Opt for a simple palette
It's a tried and tested colour scheme that always works, so stick to soft whites and breezy blues, layering up pale sky tones and accenting with rich indigo and teal. Mimic the textures of the coastline and include natural materials such as woven seagrass, jute rope and pale woods for a relaxed, informal look.
2. Take a light touch
Enhance natural light by choosing chalk white or soft natural colours for walls and floors, adding interest with panelling or a pale textured rug. Stick to light finishes for larger pieces of furniture and opt for sheer linen curtains or simple blinds that can be pulled right up out of the way to flood your space with daylight.
White wall panelling ideas can look amazing as they create a blank canvas on which to add pops of nautical colour with painted furniture.
3. Pick unusual marine motifs
Try to avoid too many cliched nautical stripes, sailing boats and anchor patterns. There is so much more out there: abstract wave designs create a contemporary feel, coral and seaweed patterns can be used like ocean-inspired florals, and complement perfectly plain textured linens or water colour inspired cottons.
4. Keep stripes subtle
Stripes are synonymous with this look. While over-the-top nautical strips should be avoided, get your strips just right and they'll look timeless. Choose a subtle design to upholster a bed and team with ocean-themed linens.
5. Include a future vintage finds
Mixing old in with the new will give your scheme depth and lasting character; for example, retro shell illustrations hung on the wall, a bench made from age-worn wood, or sea-green vintage bottles displayed on a shelf. Pieces that hold a memory and have been collected over time will make your space feel more authentic.
Get the look
If you love a coastal look, make sure you're giving it a modern spin to ensure it continues to feel relevant for many years to come.
-
