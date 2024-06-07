If you love Sienna Miller’s sellout M&S fashion collection – this is how to get her trending Boho aesthetic in your home

The Sienna collection for M&S is a sellout hit – and we're craving more of its Bohemian chic in our lives!

M&S x Sienna Miller campaign
(Image credit: M&S)
Jump to category:
By
published

Yesterday, Sienna Miller’s collection of clothing created in collaboration with Marks & Spencer dropped. Needless to say, it was an instant sellout hit. And if you weren’t quick enough like myself, you found yourself missing out on all the Bohemian-style goodness the Sienna collection for M&S was filled with. But do not despair as there are other ways you can embrace Sienna Miller’s signature Boho chic – like in your home.

And that’s because I scoured the internet and found some perfect home accessories and furnishings that look as if they were directly inspired by Sienna’s collection. But we shouldn’t be surprised really as the Bohemian home decor trend, similarly to the fashion trend, is also experiencing a revival. Which is exactly why we’re seeing more of Sienna Miller, the original Boho chic style icon of the noughties.

But this time around, the look is a bit different, as one would expect it to be a couple decades later. It’s modernised, just like the M&S x Sienna Miller offering is, featuring romantic lace and broderie anglaise finishes alongside prints referencing the likes of India and Morocco, as one of the campaign quotes read, ‘Inspired by summer festivals, exotic adventures, iconic prints and my favourite vintage finds’. And that’s exactly what we’ve rounded up for you here – just in a home decor form. Alongside some tips on how to best approach and style your Boho living room ideas and more.

A bedroom with Bohemian decor

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Sienna Miller-inspired Boho home decor trend

While there seem to be several reasons driving the Boho home trend, the principal one seems to be our longing for comfort and cosiness.

‘We want homes to feel comforting and relaxing, and we want to use sustainable materials – all of which work in a Boho decor setting and that leading to its resurgence this year as a key look,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi.

‘The motivation behind how we want our décor to make us ‘feel’ is an overriding influence on so many looks right now, and this is another clear example. The Boho look achieves an aesthetic that enhances a feeling of wellbeing and calm. We are placing even more focus on comfort. And we want to be surrounded by natural materials and calming neutrals.’

A Bohemian-style bedroom with patterned bedding and floral wallpaper

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

Daniel Prendergast, design director at The Rug Seller, takes us back to the world of fashion where he believes lies the origin of this trend’s resurgence. ‘I think the revival of Boho chic has been heavily influenced by the 2024 fashion runways, in particular Chemena Kamali’s show for her Chloé debut. And demand for boho-style looks has never been greater.’

Coincidentally (or not?), Sienna Miller is one of the faces of the new Chloé.

A patio with black metal furniture and Bohemian decor

(Image credit: M&S)

How to incorporate and style the Bohemian home trend in 2024

As previously mentioned, the new Bohemian trend is slightly different than what it used to be, as we’ve also seen on some of the recent Boho-inspired product launches like the George Home hammock chair. So this is what you need to do to achieve the look of a Boho bedroom – or any other room.

‘For 2024’s take on the Boho aesthetic, use colourful rugs, throws and cushions with ethnic prints or vibrant patterns to add texture and create a cosy, bohemian vibe. Incorporate natural materials such as wood, wicker, and rattan in furniture and decor pieces,’ Lucy suggests.

Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, continues, ‘Incorporate plants with varying heights and shapes to create a lush, relaxed atmosphere. Utilise vintage furniture pieces and incorporate decorative elements like lanterns, dreamcatchers, and hanging plants to add visual interest and charm.’

A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)

A photo posted by on

Speaking of vintage furniture, we couldn’t help but notice how well Sienna’s pieces sat next to the dark wood, metal, leather and boucle finishes of the mid-century modern pieces in some of the campaign imagery and at the launch of the range, shared on Marks & Spencer’s Instagram.

But more traditionally Bohemian materials like rattan also pair well. ‘Rattan furniture exudes a relaxed, organic and bohemian vibe that resonates with the current interior design trends. Its natural texture and welcoming tones add a touch of nature and warmth to any space, creating an inviting and cosy atmosphere.’

A Bohemian bedroom with patterned bedding and a straw table lamp

(Image credit: M&S)

Get the Sienna look

M&S x Sienna Miller collection
M&S x Sienna Miller Ruffle Maxi Dress

'I think the ruffle dresses really stand out, and the fabric is gorgeous,' Sienna said of this design.

Lush Decor Nova Ruffle Window Curtain Panel Pair
Lush Decor Nova Ruffle Window Curtain Panel Pair

Similarly to Sienna's ruffled dress, these curtains from Lush Decor feature similar romantic flounces and ivory colourway.

M&S x Sienna Miller collection
M&S x Sienna Miller Printed Shift Mini Dress

This mini dress boasts not one but two vibrant prints inspired by India.

M&S x Fired Earth Cabana Pleated Tapered Lamp Shade
M&S x Fired Earth Cabana Pleated Tapered Lamp Shade

You don't even have to go too far away from Sienna' M&S collection to find home-worthy lookalikes. As M&S already has some in its own offering, as is the case with this ornately printed pleated lamp shade.

M&S x Sienna Miller collection
M&S x Sienna Miller Back Detail Ombre Slip Dress

'I love the way Mark Rothko blends colour – I thought to translate that to print would be really special,' Sienna said of this dress design.

Oliver Bonas Java Yellow Ombre Margarita Glasses Set of Two
Oliver Bonas Java Yellow Ombre Margarita Glasses Set of Two

We love the sunset colours of both the M&S slip dress and these Oliver Bonas margarita glasses, perfect for summer hosting. And the ombre finish is right on the multi-coloured glassware trend.

M&S x Sienna Miller collection
M&S x Sienna Miller Pure Cotton Tie Front Printed Top

A classic floral with an exotic hint is perfect for summer.

M&S x Fired Earth Jaipur Hawa Pure Cotton Bedding Set
M&S x Fired Earth Jaipur Hawa Pure Cotton Bedding Set

And the India-inspired Jaipur bed linen from Marks & Spencer's collection with Fired Earth has a very similar floral pattern, alongside several others in this pattern galore. We also love the tie closure.

M&S x Sienna Miller collection
M&S x Sienna Miller Pure Cotton Broderie Blouse

This sweet broderie anglaise blouse was selling out like hot cakes. And unfortunately, I did not manage to bag one myself.

John Lewis Emica Embroidered Duvet Cover, White
John Lewis Emica Embroidered Duvet Cover, White

But perhaps I can be comforted by this lovely broderie anglaise bed linen from John Lewis instead.

M&S x Sienna Miller collection
M&S x Sienna Miller Printed Shirt

This rich, ornamental pattern seen in many of the campaign shots instantly caught our attention.

Rugvista Razavi - Rust Red Rug
Rugvista Razavi - Rust Red Rug

And we think this beautifully patterned rug from Rugvista is the shirt's reincarnation into a home furnishing form. Are we wrong?

M&S x Sienna Miller collection
M&S x Sienna Miller Pure Cotton Statement Lace Trim Blouse

The romantic vibes were apparent the most on this white lacey blouse.

Dunelm Dorma Purity Burley Embroidered Cushion
Dunelm Dorma Purity Burley Embroidered Cushion

And how sweet and romantic is this cushion from Dunelm? We are obsessed with its tonal floral embroideries and the frayed edges.

M&S x Sienna Miller collection
M&S x Sienna Miller Pure Cotton Striped Shirt

Finally, we have this classic striped shirt with a twist in the form of smocked detailing on the shoulders. The pink version is already sold out!

M&S x Fired Earth Seville Amar Large Textured Bolster Cushion
M&S x Fired Earth Seville Amar Large Textured Bolster Cushion

But we prefer the blue anyway because it perfectly matches this soft and cosy-looking bolster cushion, also from M&S. And we perhaps love it even more so for the on-theme tassels and embroideries.

Now you can live your best life in a home exuding the cool, Bohemian vibe of the one and only, Sienna Miller.

Topics
Shopping
Sara Hesikova
News Writer

Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸