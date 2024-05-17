George Home’s new hammock chair is the perfect piece to transform your garden into a Bohemian haven
It's a vibe
What could be better than relaxing in a hammock in the garden while the sun is shining and the birds are singing? Perhaps only making it a hammock chair, which makes it easier to read a book while you’re at it. And that’s exactly what George Home just provided with its latest release – a hanging hammock chair. It’s no surprise we’re low-key obsessed!
Debuting one of the best garden chairs we’ve seen in recent times on its Instagram, George Home also made it clear that it makes for the perfect addition to any Boho garden decor ideas.
At the end of last month, Google reported that ‘Bohemian’ was the most searched interior design style. And this home decor trend is sure to spread into our outdoor spaces, too. We’re most definitely here for it – and a hammock chair is a great place to start transforming your garden or patio into a chilled-out, Boho haven.
A photo posted by georgehome on
George Home’s hammock chair
George Home is killing it with its best garden furniture releases as of late – first it was the metal slat garden bench set which is the perfect lookalike for the cult favourite HAY Palissade. And the brand has us falling in love with the Canvas Hanging Chair with Wooden Stand.
Selling for £149, the stand-alone chair comes with its own wooden frame which is shaped to a boat-like silhouette, holding the suspended sling made from cream-coloured canvas, equipped with matching cushions. While the frame is quite sizeable, measuring 110cm wide and 147cm deep, the sling and the cushions are detachable for easy storage and protection during unfavourable weather conditions.
‘The resurgence of the bohemian look is rooted in a desire for eclectic, free-spirited aesthetics that offer a departure from more rigid design styles,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, about the Bohemian garden trend which this design clearly champions. ‘This trend celebrates individuality, cultural influences, and a relaxed approach to styling.’
And if you’re wondering how to style something like a hammock chair or a bohemian garden in general, our experts have some pointers.
‘Consider layering textures and patterns through rugs, cushions, and throws. By embracing a mix of colours, textures, and styles, bohemian-inspired outdoor spaces can feel eclectic yet harmonious, providing a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life,’ Sam says.
Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, adds, ‘Use lighting to enhance the Boho vibe, with string lights or paper lanterns overhead to create a magical ambiance.’
If you're after a stylish but affordable hammock chair, then this number one Amazon bestseller is the perfect one to go for. Available in various colours and patterns, we especially like this striped version. But as it is a hanging design, you will need something like a strong tree branch to suspend it from.
If you don't have access to anything that you could hang a hammock chair from, then similarly to the George Home design, this one also comes with its own stand. Only this one is metal and the sling is adorned with very Bohemian tassels along the edge.
But if you’re keen on the Boho chair vibe but not so much this particular design - whether it’s the look, the size or the price as it’s admittedly not the cheapest one on the market - there’s a wide variety of other options to choose from, the above being some of our favourites.
Now all that’s left to do is sit in our hammock chair and relax.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
