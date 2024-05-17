George Home’s new hammock chair is the perfect piece to transform your garden into a Bohemian haven

What could be better than relaxing in a hammock in the garden while the sun is shining and the birds are singing? Perhaps only making it a hammock chair, which makes it easier to read a book while you’re at it. And that’s exactly what George Home just provided with its latest release – a hanging hammock chair. It’s no surprise we’re low-key obsessed!

Debuting one of the best garden chairs we’ve seen in recent times on its Instagram, George Home also made it clear that it makes for the perfect addition to any Boho garden decor ideas.

At the end of last month, Google reported that ‘Bohemian’ was the most searched interior design style. And this home decor trend is sure to spread into our outdoor spaces, too. We’re most definitely here for it – and a hammock chair is a great place to start transforming your garden or patio into a chilled-out, Boho haven.

A post shared by George Home A photo posted by georgehome on

George Home’s hammock chair

George Home is killing it with its best garden furniture releases as of late – first it was the metal slat garden bench set which is the perfect lookalike for the cult favourite HAY Palissade. And the brand has us falling in love with the Canvas Hanging Chair with Wooden Stand.

Selling for £149, the stand-alone chair comes with its own wooden frame which is shaped to a boat-like silhouette, holding the suspended sling made from cream-coloured canvas, equipped with matching cushions. While the frame is quite sizeable, measuring 110cm wide and 147cm deep, the sling and the cushions are detachable for easy storage and protection during unfavourable weather conditions.

George Home Canvas Hanging Chair with Wooden Stand £149 at ASDA

‘The resurgence of the bohemian look is rooted in a desire for eclectic, free-spirited aesthetics that offer a departure from more rigid design styles,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, about the Bohemian garden trend which this design clearly champions. ‘This trend celebrates individuality, cultural influences, and a relaxed approach to styling.’

And if you’re wondering how to style something like a hammock chair or a bohemian garden in general, our experts have some pointers.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: George Home)

‘Consider layering textures and patterns through rugs, cushions, and throws. By embracing a mix of colours, textures, and styles, bohemian-inspired outdoor spaces can feel eclectic yet harmonious, providing a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life,’ Sam says.

Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, adds, ‘Use lighting to enhance the Boho vibe, with string lights or paper lanterns overhead to create a magical ambiance.’

But if you’re keen on the Boho chair vibe but not so much this particular design - whether it’s the look, the size or the price as it’s admittedly not the cheapest one on the market - there’s a wide variety of other options to choose from, the above being some of our favourites.

Now all that’s left to do is sit in our hammock chair and relax.