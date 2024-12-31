IKEA's new statement lampshade is an updated twist on the paper lighting trend - that will brighten up your New Year

IKEA are masters when it comes to creating sleek, affordable designs, and their latest pendant lampshade is no exception - we think it’s perfect for injecting brightness and texture into your space.

The BÄCKNATE pendant lampshade is a giant swirl of fabric. It looks like a giant flower head and while flowers for Spring aren’t exactly groundbreaking (if you know, you know), the lampshade is just what you need to brighten up your January.

Your lighting ideas have the potential to completely change the ambience of a room, and the BÄCKNATE pendant lampshade will do exactly that.

BÄcknate Pendant Lamp Shade - White 50 Cm £25 at IKEA

The paper lampshade trend has been going for a few years now and we’re yet to feel bored of it. This is largely down to the soft, cosy glow these shades produce. IKEA's classic paper lampshades frequently go viral on TikTok as we can't seem to get enough of the style.

The BÄCKNATE Pendant lamp shade (£25) isn't made from paper but is an elevated twist made from a soft, synthetic material called polyethylene. Once lit up, you can see all the fibres in the material illuminated - giving the shade a cosy, rustic appeal.

Designed by Raffaella Mangiarotti, the shade is durable and recyclable which makes it a great eco-conscious choice. The design is sleek and simple, and an easy way to inject some fun into a space. It’s bright and airy during the day and has a warm and cosy ambience and the evening darkens - perfect for the colder months.

‘I was captivated by the elegant shape of the orchid flower and experimented with pieces of paper to give BÄCKNATE table lamp and pendant lamp shade an expression that is equally simple and sensual. The synthetic material resembles washi paper but is more durable. When the lamp is turned on, a soft light spreads that reveals the texture of the material and creates a calm atmosphere. Even assembling them can feel relaxing, much like creating origami,’ says IKEA designer Raffaella Mangiarotti, on the brand's website.

For me, what makes the lampshade special is its simplicity. Its lack of colour emphasises its shape and texture. The floral folds of the shade grabs your attention without feeling too in your face. I think this would make a great choice for your kitchen or bedroom lighting ideas due to its calming look.

The BÄCKNATE pendant lampshade is 50 by 36cm, making it a larger statement shade. And for just £25, it’s a highly affordable option, too.

Updating your lighting is one simple change you can make in 2025 to elevate your home. If you haven't been able to grab the BÄCKNATE shade, here are a few more that have caught my eye.