IKEA's new statement lampshade is an updated twist on the paper lighting trend - that will brighten up your New Year
Lighting is an easy way to elevate your home in 2025 - this IKEA shade is a perfect example
IKEA are masters when it comes to creating sleek, affordable designs, and their latest pendant lampshade is no exception - we think it’s perfect for injecting brightness and texture into your space.
The BÄCKNATE pendant lampshade is a giant swirl of fabric. It looks like a giant flower head and while flowers for Spring aren’t exactly groundbreaking (if you know, you know), the lampshade is just what you need to brighten up your January.
Your lighting ideas have the potential to completely change the ambience of a room, and the BÄCKNATE pendant lampshade will do exactly that.
The paper lampshade trend has been going for a few years now and we’re yet to feel bored of it. This is largely down to the soft, cosy glow these shades produce. IKEA's classic paper lampshades frequently go viral on TikTok as we can't seem to get enough of the style.
The BÄCKNATE Pendant lamp shade (£25) isn't made from paper but is an elevated twist made from a soft, synthetic material called polyethylene. Once lit up, you can see all the fibres in the material illuminated - giving the shade a cosy, rustic appeal.
Designed by Raffaella Mangiarotti, the shade is durable and recyclable which makes it a great eco-conscious choice. The design is sleek and simple, and an easy way to inject some fun into a space. It’s bright and airy during the day and has a warm and cosy ambience and the evening darkens - perfect for the colder months.
‘I was captivated by the elegant shape of the orchid flower and experimented with pieces of paper to give BÄCKNATE table lamp and pendant lamp shade an expression that is equally simple and sensual. The synthetic material resembles washi paper but is more durable. When the lamp is turned on, a soft light spreads that reveals the texture of the material and creates a calm atmosphere. Even assembling them can feel relaxing, much like creating origami,’ says IKEA designer Raffaella Mangiarotti, on the brand's website.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
For me, what makes the lampshade special is its simplicity. Its lack of colour emphasises its shape and texture. The floral folds of the shade grabs your attention without feeling too in your face. I think this would make a great choice for your kitchen or bedroom lighting ideas due to its calming look.
The BÄCKNATE pendant lampshade is 50 by 36cm, making it a larger statement shade. And for just £25, it’s a highly affordable option, too.
Updating your lighting is one simple change you can make in 2025 to elevate your home. If you haven't been able to grab the BÄCKNATE shade, here are a few more that have caught my eye.
This 3D honeycomb design is mesmerising to look at. Easy to fit, you can assemble it yourself in minutes.
This classic paper lampshade is popular for a reason. It's big and bold without feeling overwhelming, and it's paper material has an airy, fresh feel.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to make a bed smell good - 6 methods experts use to maintain that fresh out the washing machine scent
Looking for ways to make your bed smell as fresh as a daisy every time you get in between the sheets? We've got the know-how.
By Holly Walsh
-
What's the difference between rising damp and penetrative damp? How to tell which one is affecting your home
Rising damp and penetrative damp are not the same thing—here's what you need to know
By Katie Sims
-
Can neighbours put their bins outside my house? Everything you need to know about this annoying problem
Find out where you stand legally, and what to do if this becomes a recurring issue
By Eilidh Williams
-
How to reset your home after Christmas to restore a sense of calm
Follow these 7 steps to get back to normal at home and beat post-Christmas blues
By Eilidh Williams
-
Every year I save money on Christmas by shopping a year ahead in the Boxing Day sales - these are the bargains I'm snapping up
We might still be in the midst of Christmas 2024, but my trick for big savings next year is to start shopping now
By Rebecca Knight
-
'Coorie' is the cosy Scottish interiors trend you need to try this winter
People are calling it the Scottish version of hygge.
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to turn wrapping paper into bows for last-minute New Year's Eve decorations in 2 simple steps
Don't let your wrapping paper go to waste this year - make these beautiful bows instead
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to transition your Christmas decor for New Year’s – 7 ways to quickly swap and repurpose your festive decor
Welcome the New Year with ease and no stress
By Sara Hesikova
-
This is the most popular sofa bed of 2024 – the design you couldn’t get enough of this year is currently on sale
The clicks are in and this is by far everyone’s favourite sofa bed of 2024
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to get rid of Christmas lights - everything you need to know about safely recycling old fairy lights
Step away from the bin, there is another destination for your lights
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 design tips to steal from Finland, the happiest country in the world - interior design tricks to beat the winter blues
Up the cosy factor of your home with these Nordic design secrets
By Kayleigh Dray