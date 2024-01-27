IKEA has given the iconic BILLY bookcase an on-trend navy makeover – it's a limited edition so act fast

IKEA’s BILLY bookcase is undoubtedly the Swedish brand’s most iconic and well-known design. Usually available in a range of neutral colours and wood effects, the BILLY bookcase just got a very exciting and on-trend blue makeover.

The BILLY bookcase is the subject of many IKEA hacks, updating the very simple, minimalist design into something a bit more grandiose. And one of our favourite TikTok IKEA hacks turning the BILLY bookcase into a library actually also involved painting the blank canvas of a bookcase blue.

But IKEA opted for a different shade of blue than the TikToker’s vibrant hue. Calling it the ‘black-blue’ colourway, the shade is really best described as a dark navy. A colour that is so elegant and regal-looking that it’s bound to be a hit.

Sadly, it’s only a limited edition but that probably makes us want it even more. So be quick to snap yours up while you can!

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA’s limited edition blue BILLY bookcase

The IKEA BILLY bookcase is priced differently depending on the colour and finish you opt for, ranging from £55 to £80. But you’ll be pleased to hear that the black-blue colourway falls on the more affordable side of the pricing range, selling for £65.

As previously mentioned, this new colourway is very much on trend for this year as blue has been ever-present on the predicted colour palette for 2024. And IKEA is clearly very aware of this as a couple of months ago, its HEMNES chest of drawers also received a blue makeover. Albeit in a much lighter shade that’s also permanent, rather than being a limited edition.

But what’s all the fuss about blue all of a sudden?

‘The trend's origins can be traced to a broader societal emphasis on wellness and mental wellbeing,’ says Kate Palmer, creative director of The Painted Furniture Company. ‘Blue is known to have a calming effect on the mind and is associated with qualities like stability and clarity. In the era where mindfulness and creating havens of relaxation at home are increasingly prioritised, the choice of blue furniture aligns seamlessly with these aspirations.’

(Image credit: IKEA)

Megan Baker, head of design at My Fitted Bedroom, attributes its popularity to a wider acceptance of colour within interiors.

‘I think its recognition as a trending colour also reflects a move away from grey interiors in our homes and a preference for darker decors. A blue palette provides warmth, a sense of calm and order. It’s regal and elegant too.’

She continues, ‘Instagram and TikTok are helping to drive increased use of these richer, heritage colours in modern homes as we get a glimpse into real homes, celebrity homes and schemes created by top interior designers.’

But it’s also a versatile colour that’s easy to incorporate into any home. Especially a navy shade like that of the new BILLY bookcase. So you won’t even need to learn how to paint IKEA furniture to inject it with some colour.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘From coastal and nautical themes to luxury minimalist interiors, the versatility of blue makes it a go-to choice,’ says Daniel Pendergast, design director at The Rug Seller. ‘Blue's adaptability allows it to seamlessly integrate with a wide range of design styles and complementary on-trend colours – including pinks and peaches, which are colour of the year predictions. It’s not an overwhelming or over-stimulating colour. It’s almost classed as a “neutral” in home decor circles.’

We don’t need much more convincing than that.