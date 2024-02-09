I got a first look at the new John Lewis spring/summer 2024 collection – this is what’s sure to sell out quickly

Most of the John Lewis Home collection for spring/summer 2024 has now landed on the site and in stores, except for a few pieces. To mark the beginning of a new season and a new aesthetic, John Lewis held a preview event and I got a first look at some of the best new-in pieces.

The new range champions some of the biggest home decor trends predicted for 2024, including the scalloped home furnishing trend which we’ve been seeing everywhere lately and which is bound to stick around for the rest of the year.

The collection is also a celebration of the retailer’s colour of the season, named sky blue – a perfect soft, calming blue shade. When looking at the forecasted colour palette of 2024, we’re not surprised – as blue is all the rage. So naturally, most of my top picks from the offering (which I’m certain will be selling like hotcakes) come in this pretty blue hue, because we're predicting everyone and their dog will soon be obsessed with it.

John Lewis Home spring/summer 2024 first look

As reported by John Lewis, searches for ‘sky blue’ on the retailer’s site have grown by +137% compared to this time last year.



(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

‘Blue is a brilliant interior colour. It comes in a wide range of shades and works well layered into existing schemes to give a fresh, new feel,’ says Melanie Archer, colour expert at John Lewis. ‘We have introduced a family of blues this season. Our key tone is a powder, hazy sky blue.’

Our top picks

John Lewis Scalloped Linen Cushion £25 at John Lewis John Lewis really honed in on the scalloping trend with this collection and I'm obsessed with this linen cushion with a contrasting scalloped trim. And I'm clearly not the only one as three of the five available colourways are currently sold out. Cross your fingers for a restock. John Lewis Mushroom Portable Dimmable Table Lamp £65 at John Lewis Both wireless and mushroom lamps are currently having a moment - and so is this dimmable design from John Lewis. Available in an array of colours including the championed sky blue, I'm particularly fond of this damson shade, which was actually the brand's colour of the season for winter. It's also offered in a larger size for £85 but I love this petite version. John Lewis ANYDAY Hem 3 Drawer Chest £399 at John Lewis This chest of drawers is hitting two trends in one go with its scalloped edge and light blue colour. Blue furniture is on the rise as we've recently seen with IKEA's blue HEMNES chest of drawers. And this design is already sold out in the pink colourway. I bet the blue one is soon to follow suit. John Lewis Confetti Coloured Glass Highball, 400ml £8 at John Lewis Speckled and confetti-coloured glassware has been a popular look for the last couple of years, evoking both a playful look and a resemblance to the luxurious Murano glass. The problem is that they tend to be on the pricier side. But with the reasonable £8 price tag, we expect these to fly off the shelves. John Lewis Scalloped Edge Hexagonal Tray £22 at John Lewis Scalloped trays are a very popular home accessory at the moment and this lacquered blue design has a very luxurious look about it, similar to high-end designer styles. Not yet available on the site, the tray should drop soon and we recommend setting an email notification for this one if you like it. John Lewis Scalloped Speckled Stoneware Cereal Bowl, 15.5cm £6 at John Lewis Also available in the trending sky blue colour, I actually prefer this flower-shaped, scallop-trimmed bowl in the off-white shade due to its neutral nature that goes with everything. Currently sitting in 11 baskets, this is the perfect way to serve your breakfast this spring.

The brand’s focus on all things sleep this season (and by extension the bedroom and bed) makes the powder blue the perfect choice for interiors as it is mentally soothing and restorative.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

The range also concentrates heavily on all things lighting as this season. John Lewis launches the largest spring lighting collection to date, including one of the best wireless lamps we’ve seen – a lighting trend which is already enjoying much popularity. The new additions have now tripled the John Lewis lighting product range.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

When going from one room to the next and exploring the new collection along the way, it made me look forward to the season ahead, filled with a mixture of light, soft shades and bold, primary colours, scalloped trims and the bobbin home aesthetic trend among other things.

I’m so ready for spring now!