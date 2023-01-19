IKEA's new collection is serving major retro vibes – but that's not why we love it

IKEA has launched a new collection in collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis, featuring a doughnut lamp that we think could be the next soothing solution to a home.

The new VARMBLIXT collection focuses on warm colours and sculptural design. The stand-out piece is the doughnut lamp a spin on a signature motif in Sabine's work: the infinite doughnut.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Why we're obsessed with IKEA's new doughnut lamp

The lamp is serving up some serious 'Insta-worthy' retro vibes. However, not to be overlooked is its rounded shape which feeds into the growing home decor trend for curves in our homes believed to help promoted relaxation in your home.

Priced at £55, the orange-hued doughnut lamp is an investment, but we can't get enough of its curvy silhouette. There is a reason we're naturally drawn to these new curves infiltrating our home decor choices. 'Circles and curves are very organic flowing shapes. We like them because they relax us and make us feel comfortable,' says Josh Parker, senior designer at Embryo (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: IKEA)

'When we interact with people we look them in their eyes which are sets of concentric circles. When used in designs they can also have this friendly, communicative impact.'

Harriet Pringle founder at Narchie (opens in new tab) points out that the shape feeds into the trend for dopamine decorating. 'We've heard of dopamine decorating, and how colours can influence how we feel, and the same has also been suggested with shapes,' she explains. 'Round and circular shapes, in particular, are seen to improve our happiness, induce positive emotions and create a soothing environment.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

...but it isn't just the shape we love

In addition to the soothing effects of shapes, light, as many know, also does a similar thing. Designed in warm orange, the doughnut lamp literally glows when it's turned on. If you're not too keen on the look of a sunset lamp, this doughnut lamp is a much more aesthetic alternative.

'Light has an impact on how we feel, it creates ambience and atmosphere,' says designer Sabine Marcelis. 'I wanted to explore how light can be turned into something that is not just purely functional.' We think the doughnut-shaped lamp achieves just that.

(Image credit: IKEA)

It can be a striking addition to your bookshelf or mantelpiece ideas or mounted as bedroom wall decor to bring those ambient warm tones into your space to amp up the cosy vibes.

The limited-edition VARMBLIXT collection (opens in new tab) will be available to shop in stores and online this February 2023, featuring 19 new interior pieces. But luckily for us, the doughnut lamp is set to remain in the IKEA range long-term.