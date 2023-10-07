IKEA has brought back this iconic trolley from its archive – and it's a must-have for £50

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s a year of celebrations over at IKEA as the beloved homeware and furniture brand turns 80 this year. To commemorate the special occasion, the affordable Swedish retailer already launched an archival collection earlier in the year called Nytillverkad (just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?). And now it’s time for Nytillverkad Drop II, including our new favourite IKEA trolley, released just this week.

Compared to the first of IKEA’s anniversary collections, the second drop is more modest and smaller, listing only eight different products. The IKEA JÄRLÅSA side table on castors - a trolley to us, sorry - clearly steals the show for us though.

Selling for £50, the metal design is available in two colourways – white and red. But the punchy red with its statement power stole our hearts and makes for the perfect alternative IKEA RASKOG trolley idea, which is the brand’s classic design, endlessly copied and duped by many a brand.

IKEA JÄRLÅSA trolley launches as part of the second instalment of the brand’s Nytillverkad collection

(Image credit: IKEA)

The first Nytillverkad dropped brought us the likes of the IKEA SMED coat stand, which could be worth hundred of pounds in the future as we found out. Now the second drop isn’t short of its fair share of popular archival pieces either.

Apart from our favourite trolley design, the range also offers the cool (albeit slightly uncomfortable looking) metal wire IKEA SKÅLBODA armchair, first introduced in the early 80s under the name of JÄRPEN. In fact, the entire drop’s theme is 70s and 80s style, full of bold designs, vivid colours and statement patterns on soft furnishings like cushions and rugs.

‘The Nytillverkad collection blends classic designs with modern standards, and it is all about simplicity, functionality, bold expression, and playfulness,’ says Johan Ejdemo, global design manager at IKEA.

Get the look

JÄRLÅSA side table on castors £50 at IKEA We love the light, barely there minimalist design of this piece. Not too in your face but still enough thanks to the red colourway. Giantex UK 2/3-Tier Tool Trolley £54.59 at Amazon If you want an extra shelf and a slightly chunkier, sturdier design, then this Amazon trolley is the way to go. And the price is comparable too! Greenbush Bar Cart £96.99 at Wayfair This bar cart is very similar in design to the IKEA one but comes with an extra perk - a foldable function! What?! This means you can fold it in half and store it away when not in use.

The JÄRLÅSA trolley, initially called HOFF, was first released in 1984, designed by Niels Gammelgaard. ‘If the design is good and the next generation still finds it trendy, then we have succeeded. And I’m very proud, forty years later,’ the designer says of the re-release.

So what makes this IKEA trolley so special (at least to us)? It’s mainly its minimalist, streamlined design. It’s the opposite of chunky – a light design with a thin, wispy frame. But sturdy at the same time, fitted with two shelves and castor wheels. All of which makes it the ideal drinks trolley in our opinion.

But if you don't have an IKEA near you, we've tracked down a couple of similar options, sticking with the red metal theme, if you want to get the look elsewhere.